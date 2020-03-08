East Texas Baptist University’s School of Nursing is rising to new heights in its new home in the Marshall Grand.
The building was donated to the university in 2013 by Marshall native and businessman Jerry Cargill and his wife, Judy Cargill, along with former Texas State Senator and former Harrison County Judge Richard Anderson and his wife, Christina Anderson. Rebekah Grigsby, dean of the College of Nursing, said they moved into the building during the summer and had their first group of students there in the Fall of 2019.
“It was kind of an open place for ETBU to use in the best way that we could determine,” Grigsby said. “Discussing all of the options, and the school of nursing was in a building where we needed more space, for one thing because we were limited in the number of students that we could have, and also we didn’t have up to date skills lab and simulation lab, which is such a big part of nursing education, so to be able to accomplish that, this seemed like to be a good place to move into to. So it was renovated with us in mind, and that’s how we ended up here.”
The new simulation lab built in the Marshall Grand is a huge boon to the nursing program. The lab allows nursing students to have a simulated patient experience to practice with. Grigsby said the students can experience several different things through the lab.
“One is just the experience of patient interaction and going through that process without it being real life, and so that they can become more comfortable with it and learn from the experience and feel more prepared and be more confident before they actually go into the real patient situation,” Grigsby said. “So that’s one aspect, and another way we can use simulation is that it gives us an opportunity to have situations that they may not get to experience in a clinical setting, because clinical settings is real life, and things happen and things don’t happen, so there may be a learning experience that they just don’t get to encounter in clinical.”
The simulation lab has mannequins programmed to exhibit different symptoms, reactions to medications and even emotional states. The lab even has one mannequin that delivers a baby for students to practice with.
The lab helps build student confidence, said Brittany Murley, assistant professor of nursing.
“Especially as level one students when they’re brand new to our program it’s very intimidating even speaking to a person that is sick and not feeling well, and so if they’ve gone through these experiences before they ever get to the real patient, they’re at least competent and confident in their skills,” Murley said. “So when it comes to working their way through patient scenarios and patient conversations, they can navigate those a little bit more focused as opposed to worrying about the skills and the conversation and it all being new to them.”
Enrollment has increased by 30 percent from last year to this year, Grigsby said. Currently there are 48 students in their first year in the program and 32 in their second. The design of the new classrooms helps accommodate more people.
“The way the building is designed, we can use different parts of the building at different times and have different people in different areas and still accommodate that,” Grigsby said. “And we’re a little bit more flexible in the use of the classroom. The classrooms in the old building were very fixed. We didn’t have any ability to move desks around, tables around, chairs around, things like that.”
The nursing program is centered on holistic care.
“I think that’s very much central to what we instill in our students,” Grigsby said. “... and (it’s) kind of what’s at the core of our philosophy on nursing and as well our philosophy on nursing education, but really incorporating our inner faith and our relationship to Christ into everything that we do and our integrity as nurses is central to that, as is our Christian faith, which just translates into everything that we do, in the way we interact with patients, in the way we conduct ourselves, in the way we instill into our students how to be precise in their assessments and planning the care of their patients and really approaching the patients with that holistic look at meeting the patient’s needs, whether it’s physical or emotional or spiritual or psychological and include the family in that as well.”
A unique thing ETBU’s nursing program offers is their attention to the individual student, Murley said.
“We are passionate about each student being successful, and a lot of times that requires some one on one mentoring; it requires additional coaching for them to be successful and I feel like so far since I’ve been here, that’s something that we’re very very devoted to as a faculty,” Murley said. “And our students can see that, and so I think that as we’re teaching them to be holistically minded with their patients we’re being holistically minded with them and we’re seeing them as a whole person, as opposed to just a student in our seat. So I think that’s one of the things that I appreciate most about being part of the faculty and teaching the group of students that we have here, which is very unique to our school.”
The school has high standards that are paying off. In the last year they were ranked number one in the state of Texas out of RN programs by Registered Nursing.org. This is their fifth consecrations year to have a 100 percent pass rate on the National Certification Licensure Exam, and students have one hundred percent job placement within three months of graduation.