Healthcare costs and insurance prices are rising while people are living longer and healthier lives. Some doctors refuse to treat new patients. The medical industry is constantly changing while presidential candidates offer either vast proposals of socialized medicine or creation of a competitive healthcare market. Marshall residents can receive quality medical care quickly and efficiently without breaking the bank.
Genesis PrimeCare, located at 805 Lindsey Dr. in Marshall, provides a full range of primary and preventative health care for the entire family, from newborns to senior citizens. Their purpose is to treat injury, disease, and medical needs by examination and use of various procedures; to prevent or minimize residual physical and mental disabilities; and to aid patients in achieving their maximum potential within their capabilities. One of this clinic’s goals is to help patients realize a state of wellness. Medical services are provided to all ages including children, teens, adults and geriatric clients. Referrals to qualified specialists can be given.
Medical insurance is not required at Genesis PrimeCare and several programs exist to meet the financial needs of every patient. Financial assistance programs are based on household size and gross household income. Small fees are incurred based on this information. Eligibility services are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
“There are many reasons why it is important to offer quality health care,” said Charlotte Mitchell, Marketing Director/Employee Relations for Genesis PrimeCare. “Among the most important is that it decreases the incidence of chronic medical problems when people have access to preventative care. We understand that many people struggle financially to get good healthcare and we work closely with each patient to find ways to overcome this barrier. Rural and impoverished areas are most at-risk as it relates to the availability of affordable primary care services and compounded by the lack of interest in such areas by corporate medical systems. We exist to fill this void.”
Medical services available at Genesis PrimeCare include adult and pediatric wellness exams, adult and pediatric sick visits, childhood immunizations, hearing and vision screening, Texas Health Steps, chronic disease management, acute illness management,asthma, ADD/ADHD, diabetes management, weight management, preventative health services, routine medical care and monitoring medical conditions.
Genesis PrimeCare Hope and Recovery Center in Marshall serves ages four to 99.
“We receive referrals from our medical providers and from the community,” said Mitchell. Multiple forms of insurance are accepted and a sliding scale, based upon income, is available to the uninsured. “We provide individual and group counselling for patients who have a variety of mental health issues. Our providers have specialized training to help people in recovery from traumatic or abusive experiences. We are a trauma-informed and trauma sensitive organization,” said Mitchell. Learning healthy coping skills, stress management, parenting classes, group therapy and intensive therapy services are offered.
During the flu season, it is important to avoid close contact with those who are sick. When an individual is sick, it is wise to keep your distance from others to help prevent the spread of infection. If one is sick, it is imperative to stay home from work, school, and not run errands to prevent illness from spreading to others. Genesis PrimeCare advises covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. This will prevent spreading the illness to others. Flu and other respiratory illnesses, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), whooping cough, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), are spread by cough, sneezing, or unclean hands. Wash your hands regularly.
Health CARE Express, located at 711 East End Blvd .in Marshall uniquely serves the community at their numerous multi state locations. Insurance is not required and Medicare and Soonercare are accepted.
Including urgent care, occupational medicine is practiced at Health CARE Express locations. Their clinics are equipped with x-ray machines and onsite labs.
“We treat common colds, the flu, stomach virus, minor broken bones, minor lacerations, and more,” stated Health CARE Express Community Educator, Lovee Pinson. When asked why a Health CARE Express was recently opened in Marshall, Pinson replied, “We saw a need for an urgent care center in the community, so we stepped in to fill the void.”
“We volunteer for as many community events as possible,” said Pinson. “We have a children’s leadership program, Klondike Leadership Academy, to help build a legacy of leaders. We also have a health initiative to grow our community’s awareness of health-related issues.”
Without insurance, cash prices vary upon services provided. However, one can receive medical care on an average visit for about $180.
When asked what Health CARE express staff members enjoy the most about caring for sick or injured people, Pinson replied, “They love that we provide access to care for our patients while knowing that patient has trusted us to come here for their care. They get to put a smile on patients’ faces and see them relieved.”
Health CARE Express locations are currently in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.