For Roger Garcia and the Garcia family at Puretone Hearing Aid Center a love of Texas is apparent when walking into the business. So is the love the family shows to the customers that are battling with hearing loss and impairment.
The center, which recently moved to its new location at 1005 East Grand Avenue, has been in Marshall for many years. Starting out to be a optometrist, Garcia decided to change directions and began studying to merge into the world of hearing aids.
Early on Garcia and his family relocated from San Antonio to Marshall to find a home for their children. All of his children have been Marshall Mavericks, including his sons, who played on the football team.
Once his children were grown, several of them decided to go into the family business. His daughter-in-law Maggie operates as the office manager both in Marshall and in Longview and her husband Nick works at the Longview center. His son Zack works in the Marshall location.
“I enjoy working with my dad and wouldn’t have it any other way,” Zack said.
Roger’s daughter Julie is studying to become a doctor of audiology at University of North Texas and is in her sophomore year.
One reason, Julie decided to go into the family business was because of success stories involving children.
“There are many great stories in this business,” Roger said. “We like to tell people that their lives are about to change.”
One success story involves Roger’s wife who has a hearing loss. Dealing with this both from the family’s impact and from a client’s side aids the family in knowing just how difficult hearing loss can be.
“When someone in the family has a hearing loss, the entire family has a hearing problem,” Roger said.
When walking into the hearing aid center, customers will get an initial evaluation to see what the problem is and if hearing aids can be a solution.
Sometimes, Roger explains, a loss is not enough yet for hearing aids to be helpful or a client’s hearing loss may be too great for aides to help.
“We discuss it with them and explain the problem,” he said.
With the advancement of technology it’s important to select the correct product for hearing loss and of course, the Puretone staff also works with client’s for the budgetary needs. For example, Roger said the needs of a 90-year-old in a nursing home would be very different than a mid-30s client who is very active.
As far as budget is concerned Puretone can accept insurances and the Garcia’s are more than happy to check to see if insurances are in network.
One way to ensure customer satisfaction, Roger said, is they will let clients take a set of hearing aides to see if they are the right fit.
“We want them to be satisfied,” he said. “We tell them take them home, wear them around your family, see if you like how they feel.”
There is a money back guarantee with state law so Roger does everything he can to ensure that the clients are happy.
“It is a process and it’s a continuous thing throughout the client’s life,” he said.
Puretone has stayed abreast of the latest technology employed in the hearing world, stocking devices that sync to a person’s phone and speakers, and can geotag a device’s setting to a specific location, so that device remembers the wearer’s preferred volume level every time they return.
“(Hearing aids) can connect to phones and TVs,” Garcia said. “(They) manufacture the product with Apple and put the same chips as the iPhone in the hearing aid. So, when someone calls it goes straight to the hearing aid from the phone. It’ll stream your music through the hearing aid.
“They have GPS, so you can find (your) hearing aids. Your phone can serve as an external mic. (And they have geotagging) where if you go out to a restaurant and adjust your hearing aid with the (required) phone app you can save it and the next time you go to the restaurant your phone changes (your hearing aid setting) to that.
Along with the Marshall location, the Garcia’s also have a location in Longview, a small location in Shreveport, La. and are in the process of opening a location in San Antonio.
“Clients feel so isolated when they can’t hear,” he said. “Technology today is so small it can really change their lives.”
Along with the hearing aid center, the family also operates an event venue and horse ranch, The Red Bull Ranch, www.theredbullranch.com. The Texas influence is apparent in the Garcia’s lives as western decor also greet patients at the Puretone Marshall location.
Anyone wanting to set an appointment can call Puretone at 903-730-6394.