Five year Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said that when he was young, he never intended to join the fire department.
“Everything in my life is God led,” Cooper said. “Everything that I do has a purpose and I believe he put me in exactly the right place at the right time.”
Cooper grew up in Marshall, attending Marshall Public Schools before leaving for a technical program in aviation technology and aircraft maintenance.
He said that when his two year program ended, it lined up perfectly with the end of the Gulf War.
“The market was flooded with vets with 10 to 15 years experience, so I couldn’t find work anywhere,” Cooper said.
During this time Cooper made his way back to Marshall to visit his family, and it was on this visit that he heard that the current fire chief was hiring. He chose to apply, and 27 years later he is the fire chief.
“Blessings come to you but they won’t stop moving. They have to flow through you and onto others,” Cooper said.
He has served as Fire Chief since 2014, and he said that he looks at each accomplishment he has made in his career with the firedepartment as a miracle.
“I have experienced a number of miracles through the testing process. It is not accidental that I am here it has to be allowed by a higher authority. It has a purpose,” Cooper said.
He said that his job as a public servant is to help the community, both as a firefighter but also as a role model.
“What this job is, is you are basically meeting people on their worst day and you get the opportunity to make a person’s life better,” Cooper said.
He said that his philosophy for his work is to go in, and do the best that he can, knowing that whatever happens is the will of God.
“Sometimes you can go in and do everything right, everything is going perfect and you still lose that person. Sometimes it can be the same exact situation, and everything you do can go wrong, you can mess up from start to finish, and that person can end up being saved,” Cooper said. “It is not up to us, all you can do is give it your best.”
He said that his job has moments of growth, and moments of learning, but that the greatest lesson he has learned in is almost three decades of service on the Marshall Fire Department, is acceptance.
“We are only here as a medium for God’s will, and he gave me these skills and this knowledge to help people, but I do not have control of the outcome,” Cooper said.
He said that outside of his work with the fire department, his focus is on spending time with his family and serving the community.
Instead of having hobbies, Cooper said that he chooses to spend his time serving his community and spending time with his family and doing things with them.
“I like to go on vacation, and I like to work out. But I enjoy both of those because I can be with my family and because I like to stay healthy so I can be around a long time for my one granddaughter,” Cooper said with a laugh. “So really everything still comes back to work, family and community.”