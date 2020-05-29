It was mid-Friday morning when in my normal routine of browsing social media prior to work that I saw the following headline, "CNN reporter arrested
Protected by the First Amendment, or so we thought
wveigel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign up for the latest local coronavirus news!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
See our Hometown Best Contest!
Click here to Nominate YOUR Favorites
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Harrison County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
- City approves deal for new animal shelter location
- What the Bible says about wearing masks
- Man sentenced for role in Henley Perry robbery
- Police reports: Accident claims life in Harrison County
- Police reports
- Harrison County's COVID-19 recoveries increase by 9
- Hospitals in four East Texas counties, including Harrison, to receive remdesivir to treat COVID-19
- Police reports
- ET Track: Jefferson twins sign with Southern Arkansas