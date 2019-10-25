INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Organizers of the PGA Tour’s first tournament in Japan have taken the unusual step of closing the course to spectators for today’s second round and extending the tournament until Monday because of torrential rainfall and flooding in the area.
Rain washed out the second round of the Zozo Championship on Friday. Organizers originally rescheduled the second round for today with tee times running from 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Torrential rain caused flooding and mudslides Friday in towns east of Tokyo, leaving one dead and two missing and expanding damage in areas still recovering from recent typhoons.
More than six inches of rain was recorded at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Friday.
“Due to safety concerns, PGA Tour officials have announced the course will unfortunately be closed to all spectators and ticket holders today as the well-being of our fans is paramount,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.
The second round is now scheduled to run between 9:30-11:30 a.m. today.
PGA Tour officials have determined the event will conclude on Monday in order to complete 72 holes. As of now, Sunday’s play will be open to spectators who hold Sunday tickets.
Tiger Woods was tied with Gary Woodland after both players shot 64 in the opening round.