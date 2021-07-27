Former Marshall High School standout Brevin Randle was one of four Lumberjacks named to the 2021 Preseason All-Western Athletic Conference football team on Tuesday.
Randle, a linebacker, was one of four players from Stephen F. Austin State University selected to the preseason squad, joining offensive lineman Zach Ingram, receiver Xavier Gipson and defensive end B.J. Thompson. All four ended last season as all conference picks in SFA’s final season as a Southland Conference member.
In addition to the preseason squads, the WAC also released its preseason coaches poll, which has the Lumberjacks picked fourth among the seven member joint conference. SFA is picked behind Sam Houston State, Central Arkansas and Jacksonville State.
Randle recorded 68 tackles in 10 games for SFA in 2020, adding 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, a pass defended, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
As a freshman in 2019, he played in 11 games and recorded 39 tackles.
Randle recorded 126 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during his career at Marshall High School. He also had 17 quarterback pressures, four forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns.
SFA will take part in WAC Football Media Day today in Houston from 1-4 p.m. Fans can follow along via the SFA Football Twitter (@SFA_Football), Instagram (SFA Football), Facebook (SFA Football) or via live stream on the WAC Digital Network.
The Lumberjacks are scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 4 against Tarleton State.