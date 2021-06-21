In this Oct. 19, 2020, file photo Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division John Demers takes a question from a reporter via teleconference at a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. The damned-if-you-pay-damned-if-you-don’t dilemma on ransomware payments has left U.S. officials fumbling about how to respond. In April, the then-top national security official in the Justice Department, John Demers, was lukewarm toward banning payments, saying it could put “us in a more adversarial posture vis-à-vis the victims, which is not where we want to be.”