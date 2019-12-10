Try these recipes for your next social gathering!
Pumpkin Roll
Ingredients:
3 eggs
1 cup Equal Spoonful or Granulated
1 cup canned pumpkin
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 cup self-rising flour
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Filling ingredients:
4oz. reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
1-1/2 to 2 cups light whipped topping, thawed, if frozen
- 2 tablespoons Equal Spoonful or Granulated (or to taste)
- May substitute 24 packets Equal sweetener
- May substitute 3 packets Equal sweetener
Directions:
For cake, beat eggs and 1 cup Equal for 5 minutes in mixing bowl on medium speed of mixer.
Stir in pumpkin and lemon juice. Blend in flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg until well combined.
Line a jelly roll pan with waxed paper. Spread batter evenly in pan. Bake in pre-heated 350°F oven 5 to 8 minutes or until wooden pick comes out clean. Cool 3 minutes in pan; turn out onto a cloth and roll up from the narrow end. Chill in refrigerator until completely cool.
For filling, beat cream cheese, whipped topping and 2 tablespoons Equal in mixing bowl on medium speed of mixer until smooth and spreadable. Unroll pumpkin roll and spread with filling. Re-roll. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Slice cake into pinwheels.
Makes: 8 servings
Per serving: calories 159, fat 6g, cholesterol 87mg, sodium 341mg, total carbohydrate 19g, protein 6g.
• Diabetic exchange: 1-1/2 starch, 1 fat
Pumpkin Dip
Ingredients:
3 Tbsp canned pumpkin
1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
1 Tbsp orange juice concentrate
½ tsp cinnamon
1 Tbsp maple syrup
Directions:
Combine ingredients. Chill. Use as a dip with graham cracker sticks.
Per 2 Tbsp serving: calories 31, fat 3g, saturated fat .2g, trans fat, cholesterol 1mg, sodium 17mg, carbohydrate 6g, fiber .2g, protein 1g.