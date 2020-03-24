In case you are wanting more greens in your diet, try one of these recipes.
Green Monster Smoothie
Servings: 4 smoothies
Ingredients:
- ½ cup frozen spinach
- ¾ cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
- 1 medium banana
- ½ cup pineapple chunks canned in 100% juice
Directions:
1. Wash your hands and clean your cooking area.
2. Add all ingredients to blender and process until smooth.
3. Serve immediately.
4. Cover and refrigerate leftovers.
Nutrients Per Serving: (1 cup) 70 calories, 0g total fat, 0g saturated fat, 3g protein, 16g carbohydrates, 2g dietary fiber, 12g total sugar, and 90mg sodium
Avocado Egg Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 each Avocado, ripe
- 1 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar or Lemon Juice
- 4 each Hard-boiled egg cooled, peeled, diced
- 2 stalk Green onion, sliced
- ½ tsp Salt, Kosher
- To taste Black pepper, ground
- 1 cup Cucumber, peeled & diced small
- 1 tsp Sriracha Hot Sauce (optional)
- 4 each Sandwich Thin, Whole Wheat, Toasted
- 1 cup Greens, such as Arugula or Spinach
Directions:
1. Gather all ingredients and equipment.
2. Place eggs in medium pan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Once the eggs are boiling, cover the
pot turn off the heat, and set timer for 10 minutes. Once the timer is up, drain the water and place
the eggs in an ice water bath.
3. In medium bowl, mash the avocado with the vinegar or lemon juice with the back of a fork.
4. Peel the eggs then dice or roughly chop them. Fold in the egg, green onion, salt, black pepper and
cucumber into the mashed avocado mixture.
5. Serve ½ cup of egg salad with spinach or arugula or top of a salad, or on its own!
Note: Great on whole wheat pita, on top of a salad, or on its own!
Source: Culinary Medicine.org
Nutrition Facts:
Makes: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 sandwich
270 calories, 14g fat, 2.5g saturated fat,7g monosaturated, 400mg sodium, 29g carbohydrate, 9g fiber, 13g protein.
