TYLER - While the game ended before the stars came out there were plenty on Earl Campbell Field on Saturday in Tyler.
Two Tyler High standouts, who normally wear blue, led the Red to a 14-6 win over the Blue in the 12th Chick-fil-A Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion Bowl at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Tyler quarterback Eli Holt was voted Offensive Most Valuable Player with Lions defensive end KaDarius Tave being tabbed Defensive MVP. Holt and Tave will be playing at Kilgore College in the fall.
It was a Tyler sweep of honors as the Blue's LaBrendo Flowers of Tyler Legacy and the Red's JaKyron Lacy of Tyler won the Heart of a Champion Award which goes to the All-Star from each team who throughout the week displayed character, encouragement and the heart of a servant leader. Flowers will play football for Grambling State with Lacy playing at McPherson College.
Holt hit on 8 of 15 passing attempts for 101 yards and an 18-yard TD pass to Beckville's Gage Berry. Holt also rushed for 15 yards on 12 carries.
Tave stayed in the Blue's backfield, compiling 3.5 sacks. Whitehouse's Kentrell Allen also recovered a fumble for the Red, along with a sack.
The second TD for the Red came on the last play of the first half as Waskom's Zay Thomas intercepted the ball at the 49 and zig-zagged his way down the field into the end zone.
Beckville QB Ryan Harris led the Red in rushing with 30 yards (7 carries), followed by Mabank QB Beau Kilgore (5-29). Tatum's Kendall Williams (4-18).
Williams also had eight catches for 77 yards.
Tatum QB Kendric Malone led the Blue with 30 yards rushing on 10 carries, followed by Hallsville running back Elijah Nicholson (7-24).
Malone hit on 9 of 23 for 93 yards including a 14-yard TD toss to Nicholson.
Smari Willis of Chapel Hill had three catches for 66 yards and also had a halfback pass of 45 yards to Nicholson. Jabraylon Pickens of Canton had three catches for 44 yards.
The Blue took a 6-0 on the first drive of the game. After the big pass from Willis to Nicholson, Malone found Nicholson for the 14-yard TD with 10:58 showing. The point-after attempt failed.
With 8:26 on the clock in the second, Holt hit Berry for an 18-yard TD. Carlisle's Aaron Gallegos booted the PAT and the Red had a 7-6 lead.
That was the way it stayed until Thomas' dazzling return on the final play of the first half. Gallegos' PAT made it 14-6.
Allen also had a sack as did Dailyn Huett of Edgewood for the Red.
Along those with sacks for the Blue were Union Grove's Harlee Kirbis, Mabank's Galeb Goforth, Chapel Hill's Ladainian Mosley and Bullard's Kain Williams.
All-star cheerleaders were Ainsley Piedra of Beckville; Brylie Arnold and Allie McCartney of Big Sandy; Ally Wheeler of Bullard; Laci Hackett of Chapel Hill; Cristal Guzman, Hannah Henson and Ryann Murphy of Harmony; Brylee Bergbower and Landrie Hay of Lindale; Kierstynn Johnson, Lexie Cannon and Camry Jones of Longview; and Trinity Bryan, Payton Devisscher and Gracie Rowe of Van.
Next year's game is scheduled for Lobo Stadium in Longview.