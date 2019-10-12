Men’s ministry hosts ‘Crusin’ for a Cause’
The Pleasant Hill Baptist Church’s men’s ministry will host “Crusin’ for a Cause” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the church, 13590 Texas 110 South in Tyler. The event is free to the public and is family-friendly. Car and truck entry fees are $20. For more information, visit phbctyler.com.
Men of Standard Conference today
The 2019 Men of Standard Conference will be hosted Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall.
Friday night’s service will be at 7 p.m. and is open to all with guest speaker S.L. Harris Jr. from Redeem Outreach in Paris.
Saturday morning’s service will be for men only at 9:30 a.m. with guest speaker Bishop Terrence Campbell from Global Life Changing Ministries in Hallsville.
The church is located at 1414 W. Elysian Fields Avenue in Marshall. For more information contact Gail Frazier at 903-631-9744.
Ebenezer Baptist to honor musicians
Ebenezer Baptist Church, Highway 154 West, will honor Sis. Billie Pollard during its musician appreciation service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Annual choir celebration to be held
Union Missionary Baptist Church will observe the celebration of its Annual Senior Choir’s Anniversary, Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
The church is located at 9157 Hwy. 59 South.
St. Mark’s to host installation services
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church will host installation services for their pastor elect Rev. DeNicholas Chambers. On Sunday, Oct. 13 in the 11 a.m. service they will have Rev. T.C. Raven of the Inspired Body of Christ Bible Church, of Chicago and at the 2:30 p.m. service it will be Rev. MArvin Taylor and New Life Baptist Church of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Starlight Church of God in Christ to host revival
Starlight Church of God in Christ will be hosting a revival at 7 p.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18.
Monday night will feature Pastor Johnny Washington from Atlanta, Texas, Tuesday night will feature Supt. Jerry Reese from New Sweet Home COGIC in Tatum, Wednesday night will feature First Lady Colita Williams from Starlight COGIC, Thursday night will feature Pastor Christ Arnold, Sr. from New Beginnings COGIC in Queen City and Friday night will feature Host Pastor Desmond Williams from Starlight COGIC.
The church is located at 307 Black Cypress in Jefferson.
Rural Gospel Male Chorus hosting 27th anniversary
The Rural Gospel Male Chorus will be having their 27th anniversary on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20th at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on Hwy. 154 at 6 p.m.
Rev. Charles A. Tutt is pastor.
Evening of laughter hosted by St. Paul Missionary Baptist
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will host an evening of laughter at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The event includes Dwayla Burns aka Bernadette Jackson, Johnathan Burns aka Brown Jackson, Deedra Hawkins aka The Medicine Lady, Chris Williams aka Super Shawn and Aisha Irving aka Sugar Mama.
The church is located on Karnack Highway.
Memorial Baptist Church to host 85th Homecoming
Memorial Baptist Church will host its 85th Homecoming Sunday, Oct. 20. Sunday school is at 9:45 p.m. and worship service will be at 11 a.m. Brother Leonard Nichols will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be served.
The church is located at 101 Harleton Road.
Starlight Church of God in Christ to celebrate 93rd Church Anniversary
Starlight Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 93rd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
The anniversary celebration will be located at the Jefferson Visitor Center at 305 East Austin in Jefferson.
The celebration will feature special guest speaker Pastor Willie Centers from Walton Memorial COGIC in Deberry.
Harmony Homecoming and Church revival Oct. 20 -22
Harmony CME Church Homecoming and fall revival will be hosted Oct. 20 to Oct. 22.
The host pastor will be Torrance T.B. Hall. Guest pastors will be Pastor Clyde Bennett Jr. from Liberty Baptist Church on Oct. 20, Pastor Wilburt Hall Jr. from Waters Chapel Henderson on Oct. 21 and Pastor Glen Hood from St. Rest Missionary on Oct. 22.
The church is located at 612 S. Carter Street.
St. Paul Baptist to host revival, 140th anniversary
St. Paul Baptist Church is hosting a revival at 7 p.m. Oct. 22-Oct. 24.
Guest speakers include Dr. Marvin Rhodes of New Beginnings ICC of Marshall on Tuesday, Pastor Dewayne Tayloe of Galilee MBC of Marshall on Wednesday and Rev. Clyde Bennett Jr. of Liberty Baptist Church in Marshall on Thursday.
The church will be celebrating its 140th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 with the Rev. Willie Nobles speaking.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. The church is located on Karnack Highway.
Rural Community Female Chorus celebration Oct. 26
The Rural Community Female Chorus will be celebrating their musicians Merita Trammell and Ollie Dunn during an appreciation service at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The appreciation celebration will be held at Edward’s Chapel Church at 1900 Olive Street in Marshall.
We would like to invite everyone to come help us celebrate for the great occasion.
Ministerial Alliance to host area wide revival
The Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will be hosting an area-wide revival at 7:15 p.m. nightly Oct. 28 through Oct. 30.
Sunday at 6:45 p.m. there will be a Night of Praise with Eddie Templeton hosted.
Guest evangelists are Rev, John Griffin III with Post Oak CME on Monday, Tuesday will be Rev. Brandon Owens with Bethel Baptist and Bishop Nelson and Mitchell Chapel COGIC from Sulphur Springs will host on Wednesday.
The revival will be held at Parkview Baptist Church in Longview. The church is located at 2014 S. Green Street.
Old Border Baptist Church to host Harvest rally, revival
Old Border Baptist Church will be hosting a Harvest rally at 2 p.m. Nov. 3.
The speaker will be Pastor S.J. Hubbard from St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Marshall.
The Harvest Revival will be held November 18-21 at 7 p.m. with revivalist Bishop Ricky Moore from New Vision in Karnack and Sunrise Baptist Church in Shreveport.
The church is located at CR 2713 in Jonesville. All are invited to attended, organizers said.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.