For those who have ever felt ‘blue’ at Christmas or may be struggling, Cumberland Presbyterian Church is hosting a Blue Christmas, otherwise known as the Longest Night, worship service at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.
Perhaps citizens or someone they know is hurting, grieving or depressed this year. Maybe, for whatever reason, residents just do not feel like jumping up and down for joy at Christmas.
Jesus came to bring us joy, but he came to comfort his people, too. Jesus entered a world filled with a range of emotions over 2000 years ago, and He understands us now better than anyone else.
“We at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church want to offer a sacred place for our church and community to pray about our pain and grief and prepare our hearts again for the coming of Jesus Christ,” Pastor Rusty Rustenhaven said.
Many people are dealing with the first Christmas after the death of a loved one. Some are facing the life-altering event of divorce and the confusion that it brings. Some are coping with the loss of a job or a house. Some hear the talk about the Christ child, yet they are unable to have a child. There are many are facing a life-threatening illness and some folks are just feeling depressed. People need to be sensitive to the fact that everyone is not feeling very joyful this year. Surrounded by greeting cards and advertisements and parties, all focused on happiness, these feelings seem out of place.
“We know that there are people who are living through dark times. We have found that some churches hold a service of worship on the longest night of the year, which falls on or about the Winter solstice. Such services are reflective, accepting where we really are, and holding out healing and hope,” Rustenhaven said.
In the darkest times, Cumberland remembers Christ’s love and patience with doubters like Thomas, the apostle who struggled to believe the resurrection. In these long nights just before Christmas, the church wants to be sensitive and compassionate with those in our community who struggle with darkness and grief, some people who might like a place where people understand that although Jesus went to parties, he also wept. This service will be a time when everyone prays about their hurts, takes time away from the hectic pace of the season and prepare their hearts again for the coming of Christ.
The service will include a time of special music, scripture, remembering, praying and a short message of comfort and joy. The pastor will bring a message of comfort.
The service is open to people of all faiths and the church is located at 501 Indian Springs Road in Marshall.