The following is a piece by a missionary friend of mine. His name is Danny Tesseneer and he ministers to the people of India. May this speak to your heart.
“I have only love and pity for the people who were at the airport in Afghanistan this week.
I am sure a lot of the people trying to enter the plane were just trying to get to a safe place and true freedom. They risked their lives and some just would not let go even when the plane took off. The most terrible picture I have ever seen was when that airplane got airborne, and those outside the cabin eventually falling off to a terrible death.
In my quiet time this morning I began to think and compare that huge plane with people trying to get into heaven and almost getting in… you see it did not really matter that some almost got in. Only the ones truly inside got to go to safety and freedom!
Most of the people on that runway may have been Muslims, and some may call themselves Christians or some may not practice any religion. All that really mattered was the only ones that got to go to safety and freedom were the ones that got into the plane (ship).
The Bible speaks about a coming time when Jesus will come in the clouds and take people to safety and freedom. Old timers call it the Gospel Ship. Theologians call it the rapture of the church. When Jesus comes you cannot run outside the ship or hold on to it you must be inside or you will be left!
You must be in Christ!!! He is not coming for a religion or a denomination, He is coming for a bride, the truly born-again people of God. Do not run with the crowd or try to hold on to the wing butget inside and you will find true safety and freedom, and even eternal life!
Please do not miss the Gospel Ship that will take all people to heaven that believe the gospel and repent! Do not try to hold on, get in!”