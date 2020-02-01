It may be a bit risky to say church can be fun but it sure can be at Jefferson’s old Cumberland Presbyterian. Because that’s exactly what happens and much more when believers and even non-believers (yes, some of those too) get together Sunday morning and Wednesday evening to study the Bible.
The fun starts at 10 a.m. Sunday morning under the tutelage of Frank German, assisted by his wife Linda. More about Frank and Linda later. Then in case some forgot what they learned Sunday morning, there’s another session Wednesday evening, beginning at 6 p.m., when retired professor, Dr. Jim Carroll, a native East Texan from Diana, calls to order another room full of fun-loving but mostly elderly students. If any of them come to class hungry before Dr. Carroll calls his class to order, they are treated to a free potluck supper.
By the way, Bible study at both sessions is not limited to Presbyterians. All faiths — Methodist, Baptist, Catholics, Seventh Day Adventist and even non-believers are welcome to attend. If they do, they are going to hear the Word of God being read and feel the Holy Spirit opening their minds.
After all, the Bible is the same for all faiths although interpretations may vary and that’s where most of the fun begins as students around the table (after dishes have been put away of course) discuss and argue what the Bible means to them or others.
Sometimes minds are changed; sometime not. But nobody leaves Bible study at Cumberland Presbyterian without good feelings about why they came and what they learned.
Frank, with his wife Linda close by his side, is a good teacher; always well prepared to make the Bible interesting. If someone asks a question Frank doesn’t have a ready answer for, Linda pitches in because she is as good a teacher as he is. But it’s all in good fun and cheer.
Over their nearly 50 years together, Frank and Linda, both ordained ministers, have devoted their lives to spreading the Word of God and that is evident to anyone attending Sunday morning Bible study. Another treat for those coming Sunday morning is getting to know Mary Kathryn Kirkpatrick, the church’s brand new pastor who usually attends both sessions of Bible study.
The church invites people to come as they are and offers hot coffee in the kitchen. They they will get to go upstairs and hear Pastor Kirkpatrick’s sermon. You’ll learn something there too as well as hear a great preacher.
New attendees at Wednesday evening Bible student learn pretty quickly not to mention Texas A&M football to Professor Jim Carroll right after they lose a game. He might seem a little unChristian in how he acts but they if just for friendly show. What isn’t for show is how he teaches the Bible.
For some of us, the highlight of the week is to be a part of the Bible study Wednesday evening conducted by Dr. Carroll. Come and see, and hear, for yourself. IF you happen to be a nonbeliever, it’s quite likely you’ll not be after attending one class conducted by Carroll.
With a new pastor and teachers like the Germans and Dr. Carroll at the helm, Cumberland Presbyterian in Jefferson is entering 2020 with a boat load of hope and confidence.