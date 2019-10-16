The Marshall District Church of God in Christ hosted its annual prayer breakfast Saturday.
The event was hosted at the New Life God in Christ church, located at 610 Johnson Street, which also served as the host church.
After a call to order, a round of congregational singing took place.
A series of prayers were offered including a prayer of thanksgiving, a prayer for the church and the church leaders, prayers for the nation and the leaders and prayers for the children.
The guest speaker was District Missionary Tonia Collins of William Tabernacle COGIC in DeBerry, central metropolitan ecclesiastical jurisdiction.
Also in attendance was Pastor Frank Baskin and First Lady Bettye Baskin, Marshall District Superintendent Lewis Neil and First Lady Joyce Neil, Texas Northeast third ecclesiastical Jurisdiction Bishop Nelson Gatlin, Prelate and Mother Ophelia Evans, Supervisor of women.
Other attending were Marshall district Missionary Calvin Amy and soloist Evangelist Zorana W. Skinner
The theme was Best Life. The service was closed with a benediction followed with a meal.