As Halloween approaches, several churches are offering their own events.
Mobberly Baptist Church will host the first Monster Truck or Treat event at their Marshall Campus on Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The campus, located at 101 W. Carolanne Blvd., will host a number of vehicles, including two monster trucks, Marshall SWAT vehicles, an antique fire truck, ATVs and more.
“We are going to have a lot of different vehicles that children can come look at and enjoy during the event,” said Ministry Coordinator Kendall Harper.
Vehicles will be spread across the church parking lot, with children able to walk between them collecting candy and admiring the vehicles.
Harper said that similar events were hosted by the church since 2014, though they were hosted at the Civic Center.
This is the first time the church has been able to hold the event at their new building, and the first time Monster Trucks will be featured.
A combination of church participants and community members are volunteering to bring their vehicles to the event to be put on display.
Harper said that the church will be purchasing an abundance of candy for the children who attend.
“It’s a fun, family friendly event,” Harper said, “We are excited about hosting it again this year.”
In the event of rain the event will be held inside of the church building, with the announcement being made that morning on the groups Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/MobberlyMarshallCampus.
Harper said that community members who wish to attend should park across the street at William B. Travis Elementary School, with the church providing crossing guards to be sure everyone arrives safely.
A Community Harvest Festival will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 by Anointing Grace Ministries at the former George Washington Carver Elementary School, located at 2302 Holland St.
There will be nothing scary at the events and showcase a safe environment with games, prizes, food and fun.
On Sunday, Crossroads Baptist Church will host its annual Harvest Fest from 4 to 6 p.m.
The event is completely free and everyone is welcome, organizers said.
There will be games, door prizes, candy, food and much more.
Immanuel Baptist Church will be hosting its Fall Fest Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m at the Marshall Convention Center.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. There will be booths, food trucks, candy and more.
On Saturday, Nov. 2 St. Mark’s United Methodist Church will host its fall festival from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine.
The event is free and there will be live music by Joshua Patterson with games, candy, door prizes and fun.
There will also be free hot dogs, popcorn and bottled water. Attendees are invited to wear their costumes.
The church is located at 1101 Jasper Drive.