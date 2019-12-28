From Staff Reports
Those associated with the State Line Christian Missionary and Education Association are looking forward to their last meeting of the year which will be set at 5 p.m. Sunday at Collier Baptist Church.
Bishop R. Lenard Moore Sr. will be acting as moderator for the worship service and meeting.
Rev. Brian Davis, Sr., of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Woodlawn will be the guest speaker.
The last Lord’s Supper for 2019 will be administers and the installation of officers of the State Line Christians Missionary and Education Association will be inducted.
The church is located at 10101 FM 1793 in Karnack and everyone is welcome to attend organizers said. Collier Baptist celebrated its 100th birthday earlier this year.