Collier Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Karnack will host a momentous occasion this weekend, as the church turns 100.
The Collier Chapel Missionary Baptist Church originated in 1919 on the Columbus Collier Estate. The name was inherited from the Collier Family. The first pastor was Rev. Charles “Tangum” Green, Sr. The deacons were Wade Broadnax, Burt Strong and Sanders Haggerty.
Deacons Theo Green, Armstead Williams, Clad Broadnax, Arie Jenkins, Henry Jones, Jesse Powell, Vernon Haggerty and Ollie Haggerty, Sisters Luella Broadnax and Nelcy Powell, all were instrumental in keeping the church services active at Collier Baptist Church.
The church purchased two acres of land in 1921 and built a church at the present location. That church burned and services were held in the Beckham School. A new church was built in 1986 under the leadership of Rev. R.A. Anderson. Deacon Lee Thomas acquired the task of contracting the church. With God’s leading, he worked faithful for a year and a half and the church was completed debt free. The first service was held in November 1986.
“What a great opportunity this is for the church and the community to celebrate 100 years of service. We’ve come this far by faith leaning and depending on Jesus. We’re giving God all the praise because this is really a celebration of Him allowing us to be in service for 100 years,” church officials said. Everyone is invited to join the church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, for a celebration. The guest speaker will be the great-great-grandson of Columbus Collier, Rev. Vincent Collier and the Gethsename Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas and many members of the Collier family. The theme will be “Honoring our Past, Celebrating our Present and Embracing our Future.” The church is located at 10101 FM 1793 in Karnack.