One of the oldest churches in Texas, Cumberland Presbyterian of Jefferson, established in 1852, has a brand new pastor. She is Mary Kathryn Kirkpatrick, formerly Associate Pastor of Marshall’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She officially began her tenure as pastor of the Jefferson church, Jan. 1.
“We’ve been searching for a full time pastor for over a year and finally found who we were looking for right here in our own backyard. Speaking for our session and all the members of our congregation, we are fortunate to have as our our new church leader and Pastor Mary Kathryn Kirkpatrick,” session leader Jim Carroll said. “Under her leadership and guidance, we expect to have in addition to Sunday service a new emphasis on a variety of church activities such as community outreach, Sunday school, and Sunday morning and Wednesday evening Bible study programs. She and her husband, Scott, have already been embraced by our church and will soon take their place as new and important additions to the Jefferson community. With Rev. Kirkpatrick now joined with us, we obviously are beginning 2020 with great hope for our church, our congregation and community and I am indeed proud to make this announcement on behalf of our session.”
Rev. Kirkpatrick and her husband, Scott, are currently residents of Marshall and will soon move to her church’s parsonage in Jefferson.
“I am extremely fortunate becoming pastor of such as historic church as Jefferson’s Cumberland Presbyterian and to be so warmly welcomed by its fine congregation and others throughout the community. I believe as pastor, preacher and teacher, it is my mission to equip God’s people to do God’s work; also to build up the church, the body of Christ, until we come to such unity in our faith and knowledge of God’s son that we will be mature and full grown in the Lord, measuring up to the full stature of Christ. This is a never ending quest in Jefferson and elsewhere, and it must be done with love and perseverance, using all the spiritual gifts that have been given to me,” Kirkpatrick said.
Rev. Kirkpatrick attended the Memphis Theological Seminary where she is to obtain her Doctorate of Ministry, leadership track, in May of this year. She previously received her Master of Divinity from the same institution. She is also a graduate of Purdue University where she received a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in general management and marketing. Prior to her call to the ministry, she was associated for a time with Merrill Lynch and Bancorp South Investment Services where she was a vice president and financial advisor.
Rev. Kirkpatrick is a native Texan and is the eldest of three children. The family moved frequently in her younger years. She met her husband at Purdue University and they were wed at the Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis.
“Even when I was in high school, I felt called to be a minister, but at that early age I thought I might have made it up. But many years later, 2004 to be exact, I clearly heard and understood Christ’s call. After that, I left the financial services industry to serve in church ministry and that led me to Cumberland Presbyterian in Marshall.”
In her first term with the Marshall church, she served two years as pastoral assistant for family ministries. She took a leave of absence from the church in August 2008 to earn her Master of Divinity Degree. Upon graduation she returned to Marshall Presbyterian where she was ordained and installed June 26, 2011.
“I’ve prayed that I would clearly hear God’ call to a particular church. And I finally heard that God wants me to serve in Jefferson. I look forward to serving God in this fine community,” she said.