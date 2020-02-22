The power of prayer will be thoroughly applied throughout the world on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26. On that day, over a 24 hour period, people with Cumberland Presbyterian Churches world-wide, including those at Marshall and Jefferson, will begin a 24-hour marathon of praying and fasting in the United States and throughout the world to begin the 40 days of the Lenten season.
Quoting Reverend Mary Kathryn Kirkpatrick, the newly names pastor at Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Jefferson, “Prayers in many languages will begin at midnight on Ash Wednesday, February 26 with Australia being the first nation to receive our prayers. One hours later, we’ll pray for Japan and continue on at one hour intervals until 22 other countries throughout the world as well as the United States have received our prayers. Our purpose if to ask for God’s Spirit to move and to renew the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in its mission and calling wherever located during the 40 days of the Lenten Season and beyond.
“The Lenten season is especially meaningful to Presbyterians as well as Christians of all traditions,” she said, “because that was the time Jesus spent fasting in preparation for his work on earth. So we are called at this time to pray and fast as he did.”
In addition to Australia and Japan, Cumberland Presbyterians will also pray in succession for South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, the Philippians, Cambodia, France, Spain, Brazil, Colombia, Haiti and Cuba; also, Belize, Guatemala, Mexico and all presbyteries in the United States, thus completing 24 hours of worldwide denominational prayers and fasting.
“And if there are other Cumberland Presbyterians we may have missed,” said Rev. Kirkpatrick, “we will find them and have them join us in praying and fasting for God’s spirit to move. What an amazing thing this is.”
In addition to praying and fasting on Feb. 26, Cumberland Presbyterian Churches at Jefferson and Marshall will have worship services, beginning at 6 p.m. These Ash Wednesday services will include imposition of ashes.
Rev. Kirkpatrick was Associate Pastor for eight years at Marshall’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church before becoming Pastor at the beginning of January of the Jefferson church, one of the oldest Cumberland Presbyterian Church West of the Mississippi River. Pastor Kirkpatrick and husband, Scott, recently relocated from their home in Marshall to her new church’s manse in Jefferson.