“Who shall separate us from the love of Christ?” [Romans 8:35]
“But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, His son, purifies us from all sin.” [1 John 1:7]
Have you ever considered that you are affected by anything that happens to anyone else, especially other believers? Paul said, “For we were all baptized by one Spirit into one body.” [1 Corinthians 12:13] And, “If one part suffers, every part suffers with it; if one part is honored, every part rejoices with it.” [Verse 26]
Do you think we as a church – the body of Christ – ever even consider the power and importance of that concept? If you have a tragedy in your life, all believers share in that tragedy. If another is honored with an award or recognized for good works or deeds, all believers share in the honor. The early church recognized these truths and practiced them. Acts 2 tells of the unity of the believers after they were baptized by the Holy Spirit at Pentecost. “All the believers were together and had everything in common.” [Verse 44] Acts 4:32 tells us, “All the believers were one in heart and mind.”
The difference today is that we do not understand our unity as followers of Jesus Christ. Think about it. When was the last time you felt a warm, kindred attraction to another person simply because they were a Christian? I am asking myself the same question, and I honestly cannot remember a time. We sit with each other at church. We worship the Lord together. We often share communion together. Do we ever think about how powerful our relationships are? We are as much brothers and sisters as our own family. In fact, we are more so, because we are children of Almighty God. If we are born again followers of Christ, we will be together for all eternity. That truth alone should be enough to make us love each other with the love of Christ – as He commanded us to do. “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” [John 13:34-35]
As I wrote this, I learned of a Christian family that had lost their daughter. Hearing the news is heartbreaking. As I was praying for them I felt such a deep sadness, and I felt that God was affirming the purpose of this article. A Christian brother and sister have suffered a loss, and we grieve with them because we have suffered the pain, too. We do not hurt as they do, of course, but we feel pain and grief because they do. Their daughter is with Jesus, but they are left to walk through the pain. Because we are united in Christ, we walk with them and we grieve with them, even if we do not realize it consciously. There is great, supernatural power in our unity. We should meditate on it more and realize how important and how strong our bond is through the love of Jesus Christ.
“How good and pleasant it is when brothers live together in unity!” [Psalm 133:1]
“Make ever effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”
[Ephesians 4:3]
Sisters and brothers in Christ, let us pray that we will open our hearts and minds to the Holy Spirit, and allow Him to remind us of how important we are to each other. We are part of the family of God for all eternity. May we grow in our love walk with one another, in the name of Jesus. Amen.