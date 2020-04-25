With COVID-19 striking communities everywhere, the concern surrounding the virus has made many churches change their worship services.
For some churches that has meant broadcasting church on Facebook live or offering services online.
But for Heritage Baptist Church in Jefferson, the creativity associated with life surrounded by the coronavirus has let them adapt to offering drive-in church services.
Drive-in services are offered each Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the church located at 1608 South U.S. Highway 59 in Jefferson.
At the drive-in services, church-goers simply drive into the parking lot, near the awning and stay in their cars while participating in the weekly worship services. Services include songs and a message offered by Pastor Seth Buckner. The church also offers a livestream of the weekly service for those who cannot or don’t wish to attend a drive-in service.
The church has also been offering fun activities like a game night ‘name that hymn’ event, Bible study lessons and even a puppet show for kids, all through livestreaming services.
To aid in comforting the community during the COVID-19 crisis, the church has started a free service for single moms and senior adults over 65 for those who live in the Jefferson area. Church members will pick up groceries or medicine from the pharmacy for those who need assistance. They are also praying for those who have needs.
There is no charge for time or for their fuel, organizers said.
Anyone can contact the church at 903-665-8865 or through hopeatheritage.com.