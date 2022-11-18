East Texas Baptist University to offer free Advent guide for churches, families

East Texas Baptist University’s Children Ministry class is developing a guide for families and churches for Advent entitled Christmas Joys. The guide will feature daily devotions for each day during the four weeks leading up to Christmas. The devotions will focus on age-appropriate Bible verses and stories to prepare children for this important day as well as simple crafts and activities, and will also include mission prayer requests.
“Our students are very excited to be providing a resource for churches and families during advent” ETBU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders said. “This experience will allow them to put their education, training, and experience into a tangible tool to help engage children and their families in the Bible at Christmas.”
The guide will be available as a digital magazine/booklet that churches can share on their website or print for families. Those interested in utilizing these free resources can find them at www.ETBU.edu/Advent beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 22.