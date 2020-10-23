A 2020 Election Prayer Rally is slated for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, on the lawn of the 1901 historic Harrison County Courthouse.
“Due to all the commotion and division surrounding this year’s presidential election, we will be gathering on the lawn of the Harrison County Historic Courthouse (located downtown Marshall) to rally together, united, in prayer over our nation’s future and leaders,” said co-organizer BJ Laja-Akintayo, who is youth director at First United Methodist Church in Marshall.
Back in June, Akintayo partnered with various entities and organizations to host a similar event, a 5K Prayer Walk, which was attended by more than 50 people of all religions and races, praying for unity, race relations and a revival within the city, state, nation and the world.
Organizers invite all — from city officials and workers, to first responders and school administrators, to churches and families and students — to attend next Wednesday’s event.
“Please wear face masks and bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs,” Laja-Akintayo encouraged.
For more information, follow the Facebook 2020 Election Prayer Rally event page.
EARLY VOTING SCHEDULE
Early voting continues in Harrison County today through Oct. 30, with a weekend option, this Saturday and Sunday only, at the main elections office.
On the ballot are federal, state, city, county and school elections. The three cities and five schools that have contracted with the elections office to help conduct their elections are: the city of Marshall, the city of Waskom, the City of Longview, New Diana ISD, Hallsville ISD, Elysian Fields ISD, Waskom ISD and Karnack ISD.
The seven early voting polling places for Harrison County are: Waskom sub-courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.; Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Hallsville’s Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St.; ESD No. 9 in Elysian Fields, 130 Farm-to-Market Road 451; Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281; Karnack’s T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 Farm-to-Market Road 134; and the Harrison County Main Elections Office at 415 E. Burleson St. in Marshall.
Early voting will take place at all of the early voting sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-Oct. 29. Extended early voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. The weekend option at the elections office, only, will be Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.