New Beginnings Baptist Church wants to be an active part of the community. For the past eight years, they select a Sunday to close the doors and open their hands to serve the community.
The event is called “For the City Sunday” which will happen Oct. 4. Over 2,000 people will volunteer in 55 community service projects in Gregg, Upshur and Harrison Counties.
Pastor Todd Kaunitz, Lead Pastor, said the church wants to show love and kindness to people in the surrouding communities.
“New Beginnings desires to a be a blessing to the cities in our area. In Jeremiah 29:7, God calls his people to “seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you…” We believe that God has placed our church where we are for this same purpose. Jesus is the hope of the world and He cares deeply for the needs of humanity,” he said.
“For the City Sunday is a way for New Beginnings to be the hands and feet of Jesus by sharing His hope through meeting various needs in our communities. In this current season of life, the pandemic we are fighting and the division we are facing, New Beginnings wants to show love and kindness, as well as, bring hope and help into the lives of those in East Texas,” Kaunitz said.
“We want to help our community and we want to get to know them even better,” George Willis, Minister of Missions and Pastoral Care said.
“This year we have over 55 service projects in Hallsville, New Diana, Orr City, Gilmer and Longview. It is our first time serving some of these areas,” he said.
Areas of community service include home construction, city beautification, gardening and community outreach.
Willis said the church is working with city officials and they identified projects that will help people who suffered economic hardship because of COVID-19.
“I hope people feel loved and I hope they leave from the experience knowing and hearing about Jesus,” Willis said.
For the City Sunday starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 4. Church members will gather outside the church building to pray and shortly after they will proceed to their community service locations.
Locations:
New Beginnings Baptist Church Gilmer, 1977 State Hwy 155 N., Gilmer, TX 75644
New Beginnings Baptist Church Longview, 2137 E. George Richie Road, Longview, Texas 75604
For more information, call 903-759-5552 or email gwillis@nbbctx.org