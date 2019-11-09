Staff Reports
Those looking for a good deal — free in fact — can take part in freebay, a yard sale with free items for everybody hosted by the Cumberland Presbyterian Church located on 501 Indian Springs Road next to the new junior high school.
The event will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
According to organizers, the event encourages literacy, fellowship and community by the re-using items by sharing with others.
There are no catches, no gimmicks, donations or sermons involved in the event, it really is free!
Items to be given away include Christmas decorations, toys, winter clothing, books, magazines and more.
“We will be sharing items with our community, our neighbors — rich and poor alike. We will limit each person to seven items in order to allow all to enjoy, to prevent dealers from short-circuiting the fellowship, and to not harm those who are prone to hoarding. Each family member, of any age, present, will be allowed seven items too,” the church stated in a press release.
The event is in the church’s gymnasium so it will be able to be held rain or shine. If needed, there will be a line to prevent overcrowding in the selection area.
Any leftover items will be donated to the Friends of Marshall Library, My Friends House and other charities.