National Gospel recording artist Carolyn Traylor will be performing Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at Collier’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Karnack.
Traylor, better known as, “The Texas Power House,” is no stranger to the gospel music community. With a career spanning over 20 years, the singer has lent her vocals to many recorded projects and shared platforms with several leading gospel recording greats such as Dr. Bobby Jones, Albertina Walker, Paul Porter, Willie Neal Johnson and the Gospel Keynotes, The Canton Spirituals, Dorothy Norwood, Pastor Marvin Sapp, Vicki Winans and Kirk Franklin.
The singer continues to move audiences with heartwarming performances of her most notable songs “Can’t Nobody Beat God Being God” and “There’s A Story Behind My Praise.” These songs have become anthems of inspiration to many and to this day, they continue to bring hope to the masses that God never fails.
The event will include host Rev. R.V. Cosby, Senior Pastor of the church.
The church is located at 10101 FM 1793 in Karnack.