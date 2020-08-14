Reverend Joseph E. Strickland, Bishop of Tyler, is assisting Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jefferson with the development of a Marian Center of Eucharistic Devotion.
As the church celebrates the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven, Immaculate Conception Parish announces a special Rosary to be prayed at the Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Rosary will be prayed in Latin (booklets will be provided) in order to welcome people of all languages to join together in this beautiful prayer. The public is invited to join them as part of their prayer celebration of the Feast of the Assumption. All are encouraged to watch for other opportunities to join us, again, in prayer in the coming months.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church is located at 201 North Vale Street in Jefferson. For more information contact the church at icccjefferson@sbcglobal.net.