One of the most difficult parts of the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines for many is not being able to attend church services. For those looking for a new worship service, New Vision MBC church in Karnack will be hosting a drive through service at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The congregation and visitors will be able to drive and park in the parking lot and tune in to their FM Radio, hear the Message live and look out of their windows and see the group singing. They will also be able to see d{span}eacons having devotion and watch Bishop Rickey Moore preach off the porch of the church. The theme for the next few months is ‘Preaching, praying and praising from the porch to the parking lot.’
“Here at New Vision we’re always thinking outside of the box,” Bishop Moore said. “Where there is a will there is a way to get the gospel out. This is also a safe way to worship together without putting anyone in danger, if we can have drive through lunch, drive movies and drive through shopping why not drive through church?
Many pastors have expressed excitement and are planning to drive there Sunday morning and have church in the parking lot, he said. “It’s not about money at New Vision MBC. We just want to encourage and be a blessing to God’s people in the East Texas community,” Moore said. He serves as pastor of two churches and Moderator of the State Line Missionary and Educational Association.
Everyone, whether they are regular church attendees at New Vision or not, are welcome to attend. Those attending are advised to stay in their vehicles.
The church is at 172 T. J. Taylor Avenue in Karnack.