Staff Reports
After 42 years of pastoring his congregation of Union Missionary Baptist Church in Waskom and 60 faithful years of preaching, Rev. James Reeves retired from the pulpit Sept. 1.
Rev. Reeves was born on Dec. 20, 1938 in Marshall. He is the husband of Karan Richelle Reeves, the father of five and the grandfather of three.
In 1947, at nine, Rev. Reeves accepted Christ. At that same age, he received his call to ministry.He is a 1961 graduate of Wiley College of Marshall. In 1962, he became the pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Marshall. In 1963, he received his Theology degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
From 1969-1972, Rev. Reeves pastored St. Mark Baptist Church in Marshall. In 1972, he became the Pastor of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waskom, where he is serving his 47th year.
He is the Chairman of District 1 and President Emeritus of the Minister’s Conference for Texas and Louisiana Baptist District Association of Marshall. He’s active in the BME State and National Congress.