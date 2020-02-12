It’s often said when talking about music that there’s nothing sweeter than family harmony. With a family of 12, ranging from 52 to 6 years of age, The McNeills are living up to that belief.
Dad (bass/piano), Mom (mandolin, pennywhistle), the oldest daughter (guitar) and the oldest son (fiddle/cajone) make up the main vocal group, but at different points in a concert, all of The McNeills join in for a concert that you won’t forget – include Grace, 16, on the piano and Brianna, 15, on the banjo. The group has been garnering attention across the nation, going into churches, singing at festivals and conventions, and being broadcast across the US on radio, as well as across the world with their viral video.
The McNeills are relatively new to the Christian music scene, having been singing and playing for only five years. In that short time, they have had the opportunity to do some amazing things — bridging generational gaps with their unique style, variety of music and their lineup. From praise and worship to country gospel, to bluegrass, to a Capella, to the great hymns of old, The McNeills truly have something that everyone can enjoy.
They will be performing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Rippers Gym located at 120 Central Ave. in Harleton and at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Morton Baptist Church located at 22177 State Hwy 154 in Diana.
Though the concert is free, a love offering will be taken.
For more information call 903-777-4353.