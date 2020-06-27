Carolyn Heard and Davion Williams are the 2020 Peacemaker Scholarship recipients. For the past 15 years, the Marshall Ministerial Alliance has awarded two Peacemaker Scholarships at the High School Baccalaureate. Due to the virus, the Baccalaureate was canceled, but the Ministerial Alliance wanted to continue to offer these scholarships.
The Marshall Education Foundation graciously agreed to announce the recipients at the “Top 10 percent banquet.” Heard and Williams are actively involved in their churches, and the MHS staff felt each exhibited the characteristics of a peacemaker.
“In a world of division and strife, we are encouraged to see young men and women following the example of our Lord Jesus Christ,” Rusty Rustenhaven with Cumberland Presbyterian Church said.