Churches far and wide make it their mission to help others, but Mt. Zion Spiritual Church in Marshall takes that priority to a whole different level.
This Sunday, the church will commemorate its 65th anniversary with a mission celebration. The event will take place at 3 p.m., Sept. 29, and everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
According to a mission organizer Emma Walker, this Sunday is an annual celebration that happens every year but this year is even bigger and better with about 20 other churches invited to attend.
The church’s founder, who came from Chicago, Illinois, was Bishop Dupree. Originally, the church was built in 1954 on Dogan Street. In 2003, the church’s current location was built and its former church home on Dogan was torn down.
In the new building, the church was led under the direction of Pastor Cedell Mitchell. When he passed away, Pastor Sylvester Allen took the helm as the pastor. The church’s family life center is named in honor of Pastor Cedell Mitchell.
Currently, the church has approximately 65 attendees each Sunday. Sunday activities include Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship services at 11:15 a.m. including music with the church’s choir.
As far as the church’s mission work is concerned, they participate in a multitude of ways to serve the community throughout the year. Their mission work operates as a way to show others Christ’s love, Walker said. Though mission work is organized by the ladies of the church, the entire church family participates when they go out to minister to the community.
The church is involved with the Highway 80 Rescue Mission where they donate financially both at Thanksgiving and at Christmas.
Last year, the church partnered with Central Baptist Church on Operation Christmas Child and filled approximately 20 boxes. Operation Christmas Child is a mission-themed activity with Samaritan’s Purse where individual shoeboxes are packed with all kinds of toys for children across the world. Long before shoeboxes arrive in more than 100 countries, volunteer National Leadership Teams train pastors and community leaders who want to share the message of the gospel and bless children.
“We had a lot of everything and worked to pack age appropriate boxes for kids aged three to 14 years,” Walker said.
Another mission activity the church participates in is to minister to Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. They also host canned food drives during the holidays and provide Christmas and Thanksgiving meals to needy families in the communities. Last year they were able to help four families.
Since funds are needed for the church’s myriad mission activities recently Mt. Zion hosted a penny war, pitting the left side of the congregation against the right side to see who could raise the most pennies. Though the drive was all in fun, the church did get very competitive with each other ultimately raising more than 200 pounds worth of pennies.
“It was a lot of fun and helped us accomplish our goal,” Walker said.
For this Sunday’s mission celebration, everyone is invited to stop by to have a home cooked meal of fried chicken, green beans, cake and all the fixings.
The church is located at 2200 Pemberton Drive.