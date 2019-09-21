Not Ashamed Entertainment will host a family event dedicated music and the arts at the Carthage Civic Center Oct. 5.
903 Day will consist of an artist conference at noon intended to help local artists transform into national recording artists; a competition for local artists from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and a play called “Everybody In The Church Ain’t Saved” at 6 p.m.
The 903 Day Market will include several vendors and be open during the music competition and the play.
“This is to enable artists from the 903 area, where there is an abundance of great talent, to get world recognition for their music because this is an area that’s been looked over,” Aprille Watson with Not Ashamed Entertainment said. “As well as in the nighttime, this is a faith play that’s brought here instead of someone having to drive to Dallas to be entertained, and it’s clean Christian entertainment, but it has a message, and it’s an opportunity to minister to everyone in Northeast Texas.”
Anyone in the 903 area can enter the music competition.
They will have six minutes to perform their song, and Watson said any type of music is allowed as long as it is a clean edit. The audience favorite will win free music video studio time, professional website design and a professional photo shoot. To enter the competition, email notashamedentertainment@gmail.com, and Watson said they will be emailed back a registration form.
It costs $75 to enter the competition and an additional $75 to attend the seminar. To be a part of the audience for the competition, general admission is $5 ahead of time and $10 at the door.
Watson, who wrote the play, described it as a dramatic comedy.
“The story line follows the fall-out that happens when the pastor of a church in the 903 area is accused of an unspeakable crime, and it chronicles what happens at the church and then in the next following day,” she said.
General admission to the play is $25 ahead of time and $30 at the door, with increased prices for closer seating.
To purchase tickets for 903 Day ahead of time, visit 903day.eventbrite.com.
To register for the conference, call (903) 601-0010.