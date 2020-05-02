The Marshall Ministerial Alliance is encouraging everyone to participate in the National Day of Prayer, next Thursday, May 7 . Each year the Marshall Ministerial Alliance hosts a prayer service at Telegraph Park where they invite the community out to join in as everyone to pray for many different parts of the community. With the COVID-19 pandemic they will be unable to host this service.
Being unable to gather together in person does not stop prayer from happening. We the members of the Marshall Ministerial Alliance invite you to join us in prayer next Thursday, May 7th at noon. Just stop and say a prayer, or some prayers for whatever or whomever you feel called to pray.
We can pray for those who are sick from coronavirus, the healthcare workers, those working the frontlines, our first responders, members of the military, those working in the government, our educators, etc. We can join together and still lift up our prayers even while separated. If you are a civic or church leader, perhaps you can even put your prayers on a Facebook page, if you have one. Let us continue to pray, and especially at noon on Thursday, May 7th. We may be separated, but through prayer we can still be together.
We hope you will join us in prayer from afar on National Day of Prayer, on Thursday, May 7 at noon.