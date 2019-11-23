Over the years, the George Washington Carver Elementary School has seen a lot of history. Under the direction of Pastor Kenneth and Angelita Jackson and Anointing Grace Ministries, the school building will make history of its own by being repurposed into the George Washington Carver Community Center.
The building was recently purchased by the ministry in order to become the community’s first privately owned, fully operational Christian community center which will serve the community in a myriad of ways. First, it will be a safe place for kids to come after school to receive meals and tutoring if needed, according to Angelita.
Another facet of the center will be to serve the senior citizens of Marshall by offering a space for community activities to get them out of the house and to partake in meals and games.
“It will also act as a cooling space during the summer since many people cannot afford AC in this town,” Angelita said. “We are convinced that Marshall is fertile ground for Christ to plant and grow such facility.”
As part of the community center, many renovations must be done to make the facility come together. The first order of business, she said, will be to tackle the kitchen to get it up and running. A nonprofit has been formed in order to allow individuals, businesses and fellow community members to contribute, she said.
Needs include the resurfacing of the outdoor basketball courts, AC units for the classrooms, supplies for senior citizen programs, AC for the indoor gym, renovation of the kitchen, a large screen TV for the community room, appliances for the kitchen and supplies for youth programs. Of course, as with any nonprofit venture, volunteers are needed and essential to make the community center come to fruition.
The building will also provide a place for Anointing Grace Ministries to worship.
Over the next several months, several events will be held in conjunction with both the ministry and the community center.
At 2 p.m. Nov. 30, pastors and churchgoers will be entering into the building for the first time and host their first service in the building. Evangelist Michelle Riser-Coleman will be presenting the message.
On Sunday, Dec. 1, two services will be offered, one at 11 a.m. by Minister Angelita Jackson and one at 2:30 p.m. by Pastor Charles Johnson.
Saturday, Dec. 7, a fundraiser will be held at 7:30 p.m. for the George Washington Carver Community Center. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the door. The event will include an evening of dinner, dancing and music.
“We are really excited about serving through the Lord,” Jackson said.