The Bible in Proverbs 18:24 states, “A man who has friends must himself be friendly, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother”.
In a world that is more connected with technology than ever before, a social phenomenon is occurring that undercuts that connectedness. The preoccupation with digital devices has produced the unintended consequence of alienating people from the benefit of human interaction and friendship. A recent study released in January 2020, by Cigna Insurance revealed that large segments of our society are feeling lonely (three in five Americans, 61%) which is adversely affecting our health and well-being.
@ My Place is a casual friendship and fellowship space provided as a courtesy by New Marshall Christian Church located at 311 North Washington Ave. in downtown Marshall next door to the Infield Baseball Training Facility. The friendship center will open its doors at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7.
The schedule features a come and go format that allows each person to participate as much or as little as desired. The activities will include: playing cards, chess, dominoes, additional board games, reading, writing or just plain conversation. Soft drinks, coffee, tea, and snacks will be available. Everyone is invited to take a break from digital devices and enjoy face time with fellow human beings. Our agenda is simple: “Friends making new friends”.
Email mrbro111@yahoo.com for more information.