First United Methodist Church in Waskom is happy to announce Reverend Emanuel Echols has been named to lead their congregation as Pastor, in addition to his current pastor role for Zion United Methodist in Marshall.
Reverend Echols was born and raised in Memphis, Tenn. After graduating high school in 2014, Rev. Echols accepted a scholarship to attend Wiley College in Marshall. Rev. Echols graduated from Wiley in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education and is currently pursuing a Master of Education in Educational Leadership at Louisiana State University-Shreveport.
While at Wiley, Rev. Echols was introduced to the United Methodist Church and served in campus ministry, the Student Government Association, and was a Wiley United Methodist Leadership Pathway Intern for two years. He is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. In 2018, Rev. Echols acknowledged his call to ministry and began serving as a lay minister at Zion UMC in Marshall.
Rev. Echols has always enjoyed serving in the church and the community. This past July, Rev. Echols received his local pastor’s license and was appointed to serve as the pastor of Zion UMC in Marshall and First UMC in Waskom.
Rev. Echols lives by the scripture “I can do ALL things through Christ that strengthens me” which is found in Philippians 4:13. In his spare time, he likes to sing and play the piano. Rev. Echols is also a 4th-grade school teacher at David Crockett Elementary in Marshall.