New Vision Missionary Baptist Church held its first church anniversary service on Sunday, July 7.
The welcome was given by Mari Adams, with the memorial period conducted by Thelma Morris in remembrance of Robert Lee Mitchell Jr., Roberta Cooper and Willie Fred Jones Sr.
New Vision had many guest choirs, such as Mt. Zion Woodlawn (pastor K. Brian Davis), New Hope Baptist Church (Rev. Anderson), and Edwards Chapel (Dr. Andrus Pastor), to name a few.
Rev. Paul Body and Colliers Chapel Church of Karnack were the special guests. Body spoke on Being Better Together from Psalms 133. His sermon highlighted that “when you work together there is nothing that you can’t accomplish.”
New Vision MBC Church was organized July 12, 2018. On Aug. 27, 2018, Bishop Rickey L. Moore Sr. was unanimously elected as pastor of the church.
Moore took charge with remarks, stressing the church’s reason for being — to lift up the name of Jesus as well as praise the Lord.
According to a news release from the church, since the church’s existence and with the vision and dedication of Moore, the Lord has truly blessed the New Vision Church family.
The church has two new deacons, Paul Morris and Matt Smith, in its deacon ministry. To help deacons, New Vision has a trustee board, which consists of Willie Fred Jones Jr., Terry Lattin and David Reaves.
Twenty new members have been added to the congregation in its first year.
New Vision has completed projects such as adding a new metal roof and sound equipment, remodeling the sanctuary, adding an 18-seat choir stand and two more air-conditioning units, extending the pastor’s study, adding a women’s restroom and a kid’s classroom.
New Vision now has a school to further education — Word of Truth Bible College, which just held its first commencement with 47 students furthering their education.
“As God leads Moore, we know that great things will happen for our church family with setting a Vision and letting God lead our path,” the news release stated.
New Vision has also completed many community programs, such as MLK’s 1st Annual Humanitarian Awards, Valentine’s Mission at Marshall Manor Nursing Home, 100 Men in Black and 100 Women in Red, to name a few.
The church’s motto is, “A place where the Word is explained, God is proclaimed and love is exchanged.”
The church looks forward to many more years and much more success, according to the news release.