Recently, New Vision Missionary Baptist in Karnack held a cornerstone laying ceremony.
“God has blessed this church on the hill, today we have placed a historical stone that will bare witness to what 75 people accomplish with God’s help and working together, in addition, we dedicated our new pulpit, Lord supper table and chandler, many pastors and preachers came from as far away as Dallas and Shreveport.
Even though the lights were out because of the storm, we had a awesome time preaching, praising and praying to the light of the world,” Pastor Bishop Rickey Moore said.
Pastor Jerry Jeter and the Oak Grove C.M.E from Gilmer was the guest church. Pastor Gail Bush of Faith Worship Center of Longview led worship and reminded the church of what God has done. Moderator and Pastor Dr. R. Lenard Moore Sr. was overwhelmed with Thanksgiving for what the Lord has done in one year and a half.