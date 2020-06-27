As part of Love Week, a prayer ceremony was held Thursday morning outside Christus Good Shepherd in its prayer garden.
Love Week is an annual event that features a chance for multiple churches to gather to show Christ’s love to the citizens of Marshall.
Immanuel Baptist Church, Crossroads Baptist Church, Woodlawn Baptist Church, Mobberly Baptist Church and Trinity Episcopal Church all participated in multiple events throughout the week including the prayer ceremony.
“We ask you to help the world to turn to you and not make much of the issues in the world, but of you, Jesus,” Immanuel Baptist Church Pastor Shawn Smith said during the prayer event.
At the event, which included, mask requirements and social distancing, prayers were said for hospital staff, the families of hospital staff and those in the hospital.
