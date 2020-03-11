Religion briefs are printed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as space allows. To submit a brief email them to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com with ‘Religion Briefs’ in the subject line.
Peoples Missionary to host anniversary
Peoples Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Sanford Street, will celebrate the 5th anniversary service for Rev. Willie Nobles and First Lady Mary Nobles on Sunday, March 15 at 11 a.m.
The special guest be Rev. Corby Alexander of Mt. Rose Church of God in Christ — City of Refuge in Crosby.
The theme is “Called with a Purpose,” Jeremiah 1:5
Everyone is invited, organizers said.
Cumberland to host Freebay on Saturday
The Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Road – next to the new Jr. High, is offering a yard sale where all the items are free, this Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
It is going to be completely free with nothing sold, no donations, no catch, no sermon, no tracts. The church will be sharing items with the community and our neighbors, rich and poor alike. They will limit each person to seven items. Each family member present will be allowed seven items too. This event will be in the indoor comfort of the gym.
For this event, they plan to provide lawn and garden items and knickknacks, Spring and Summer clothing, books and more. Church members are donating these items, but if people in the community would like to join in and donate these specific items, they would be glad to let you join in the sharing.
Second Pleasant to host special day
Second Pleasant Hill MBC located at 1602 Grafton Street will celebrate family and friend day at 3 p.m. March 15. Rev. Land and Zion Hill B.C. of Marshall will be the special guest.
Harmony to host 156th anniversary
Harmony CME Church with be hosting its 156th church anniversary celebration at 3 p.m. March 15.
Special guests will be Miles Memorial C.M.E. Church with Rev. Ann Ross.
The church is located at 505 E. Travis, Suite 103 in Marshall.
Greenhill to host church anniversary
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2 will be having its church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
Guest church will be Pastor Lamar Jones and Galilee Baptist Church in Hallsville.
Youth Explosion Weekend planned
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple located at 3949 W. Pinecrest Dr. will have Youth Explosion Weekend March 21 and 22. Service will be conducted by the youth Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. with an explosive and powerful message by a featured youth minister. Don’t miss this special event! Bishop Larry B. Kiel, Sr., pastor and Evangelist Margaret Kiel, co-pastor
District Board No. 2 Association to meet March 21
District Board No. 2 of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will meet Saturday, March 21 at the New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at 9 a.m. Reverend Anthony Prescott will bring the message and music will be rendered by the Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church Choir. Reverend Paul V. Taylor will bring the message for the men’s class and Alma Pete will bring the lesson for the ladies class of the Woman’s Auxiliary. Dr. C. D. Hollins is host pastor.
St. Mary’s Baptist to host Friends and Family Day
The St. Mary Baptist Church, located on 1512 Peach Orchard Road, will host their annual Family & Friends Day, on Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker is Rev. Clyde Bennett, pastor of Liberty Baptist Church of Marshall, Texas. The public is invited to attend.”
Holy Temple to host special weekend
Come and enjoy a powerful Word of God at Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple this 5th Sunday Weekend March 28 -29, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. with Hostess and Co-Pastor Evangelist Margaret Kiel ministering under the anointing of the Holy Ghost. “Holy Women of Power Activated in Ministry” will be the theme for a special 5th Sunday Women’s Program at 6 PM on Sunday evening. For more information call 903-927-2717. Pastor Bishop Larry B. Kiel, Sr.
Ebenezer to host ushers anniversary
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting its annual Ushers’ 83rd anniversary. This service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
The special guest will be the Rev. Dewayne Moffitt Jr. and the South Union Baptist Church of Palestine.
The church is located on Hwy. 154 in Marshall.
District No. 3 to host board meeting
District No. 3 will host their board meeting at 2:30 p.m. March 29 at Mount Oliver Baptist Church, located at 1710 Harper Drive.
The speaker for the evening will be Pastor S. Miller from New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
Women’s, Men’s Day services
Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will be hosting its Women’s Day and Men’s Day program at 3 p.m., March 29. Guest speakers are Rev. Torrance Hall and Harmony CME Church and Ebenezer CME Church. The church is at 663 CR 3122 in Marshall.
State Line Christian to host revival
The State Line Christian Missionary and Education Association invites everyone to their Passion Week Revival Held at Second Pleasant Hill Baptist Church 1602 Grafton Street Marshall at 7 p.m. nightly from April 6 to April 9. There will be speaker nightly. The public is invited, organizers said.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Mount Moriah hosts weekly soup kitchen
New Mount Moriah Baptist Church is hosting a soup kitchen from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. The kitchen is open to anyone who wants a hot meal.
Those wanting volunteer can call 903-938-8536.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.