St. Mark’s to host fish plate lunch
St. Mark;s Missionary Baptist Church will host a fish plate luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19 for the cost of $8.
Delivery is available by calling 903-938-2756.
Starlight set to host revival
Starlight Church of God in Christ will be hosting a revival at 7 p.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18.
Monday night will feature Pastor Johnny Washington from Atlanta, Texas, Tuesday night will feature Supt. Jerry Reese from New Sweet Home COGIC in Tatum, Wednesday night will feature First Lady Colita Williams from Starlight COGIC, Thursday night will feature Pastor Christ Arnold, Sr. from New Beginnings COGIC in Queen City and Friday night will feature Host Pastor Desmond Williams from Starlight COGIC.
The church is located at 307 Black Cypress in Jefferson.
Male chorus hosting 27th anniversary
The Rural Gospel Male Chorus will be having their 27th anniversary on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20th at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on Hwy. 154 at 6 p.m.
Rev. Charles A. Tutt is pastor.
St. Mark’s to host prayer breakfast
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church will host a prayer breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 19 beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Evening of laughter planned at St. Paul
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will host an evening of laughter at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The event includes Dwayla Burns aka Bernadette Jackson, Johnathan Burns aka Brown Jackson, Deedra Hawkins aka The Medicine Lady, Chris Williams aka Super Shawn and Aisha Irving aka Sugar Mama.
The church is located on Karnack Highway.
Memorial to host 85th homecoming
Memorial Baptist Church will be celebrating their 85th Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 20. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. and worship begins at 11 a.m. Brother Leonard Nichols will be the guest speaker and lunch will be served.
The church is located at 101 Harleton Road. Everyone is welcome to attend, organizers said.
New Vision hosting Pack the Pew
The New Vision Missionary Baptist Church is inviting everyone to their Pack the Pew evening service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Bishop Moore will bring the word.
Starlight to hold 93rd Anniversary
Starlight Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 93rd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The anniversary celebration will be located at the Jefferson Visitor Center at 305 East Austin in Jefferson.
The celebration will feature special guest speaker Pastor Willie Centers from Walton Memorial COGIC in Deberry.
Harmony Homecoming and Church revival Oct. 20 -22
Harmony CME Church Homecoming and fall revival will be hosted Oct. 20 to Oct. 22.
The host pastor will be Torrance T.B. Hall. Guest pastors will be Pastor Clyde Bennett Jr. from Liberty Baptist Church on Oct. 20, Pastor Wilburt Hall Jr. from Waters Chapel Henderson on Oct. 21 and Pastor Glen Hood from St. Rest Missionary on Oct. 22.
The church is located at 612 S. Carter Street.
St. Paul Baptist to host anniversary
St. Paul Baptist Church is hosting a revival at 7 p.m. Oct. 22-Oct. 24.
Guest speakers include Dr. Marvin Rhodes of New Beginnings ICC of Marshall on Tuesday, Pastor Dewayne Tayloe of Galilee MBC of Marshall on Wednesday and Rev. Clyde Bennett Jr. of Liberty Baptist Church in Marshall on Thursday.
The church will be celebrating its 140th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 with the Rev. Willie Nobles speaking.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. The church is located on Karnack Highway.
Youth Explosion Oct. 26-Oct. 27
Join us at Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple 3949 W. Pinecrest Dr. where there will be a Youth Explosion Weekend on October 26th and 27.
Service will be conducted by the youth Saturday night at 8 p.m. with an explosive and powerful message by a featured youth minister. Sunday morning service starts at 11 a.m. and Sunday night starts at 7:30 p.m.
Community Harvest Festival Oct. 26
There will be a community harvest festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at George Washington Carver Anointing Grace Ministries.
There will be nothing scary, a safe environment with games, prizes, food and fun.
Female chorus will celebration Oct. 26
The Rural Community Female Chorus will be celebrating their musicians Merita Trammell and Ollie Dunn during an appreciation service at 6 p.m. Oct. 26.
The appreciation celebration will be held at Edward’s Chapel Church at 1900 Olive Street in Marshall.
We would like to invite everyone to come help us celebrate for the great occasion.
Antioch to host 153rd anniversary
Antioch Baptist Church will host its 153rd anniversary Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.
Special guests will be Rev. Clyde Bennett and Liberty Baptist Church.
The church is located in Leigh.
Macedonia to host annual Men’s Day
Macedonia Baptist Church at 223 Macedonia Road will celebrate Annual Men’s Day at 3 p.m. Oct. 27. Reverend Austin Green and Springville Baptist Church of Coushatta, Louisiana will be our special guest.
Reverend Jeffrey Norman is the pastor.
Deacon’s ordination service to be held Sunday, Oct. 27
The Deacon’s Ordination Service for Brother Rodney Brown will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the New Mount Moriah Baptist Church.
The Ordination Council will gather at 1:30 p.m. The guest pastor and church for this occasion will be Rev. Robert Hill of the Jerusalem Baptist Church, Rodessa, Louisiana.
Ministerial Alliance to host area wide revival
The Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will be hosting an area-wide revival at 7:15 p.m. nightly Oct. 28 through Oct. 30.
Sunday at 6:45 p.m. there will be a Night of Praise with Eddie Templeton hosted.
Guest evangelists are Rev, John Griffin III with Post Oak CME on Monday, Tuesday will be Rev. Brandon Owens with Bethel Baptist and Bishop Nelson and Mitchell Chapel COGIC from Sulphur Springs will host on Wednesday.
The revival will be held at Parkview Baptist Church in Longview. The church is located at 2014 S. Green Street.
Old Border Baptist Church to host Harvest rally, revival
Old Border Baptist Church will be hosting a Harvest rally at 2 p.m. Nov. 3.
The speaker will be Pastor S.J. Hubbard from St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Marshall.
The Harvest Revival will be held November 18-21 at 7 p.m. with revivalist Bishop Ricky Moore from New Vision in Karnack and Sunrise Baptist Church in Shreveport.
The church is located at CR 2713 in Jonesville. All are invited to attended, organizers said.
Canaan Missionary Baptist to host 149th anniversary
The members of the Canaan Missionary Baptist Church is inviting everyone to attend their 149th church anniversary program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
The speaker and special guest will be Pastor Jimmie Williams and the First Community Missionary Baptist Church Family of Harleton.
The church is located at 419 Canaan Church Road in Marshall.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.