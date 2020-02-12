Religion briefs are printed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as space allows. To submit a brief email them to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com with ‘Religion Briefs’ in the subject line.
Red River Cowboy to conduct dance
Red River Cowboy Church will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Barn Dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at 475 Henderson School House Road in Marshall.
All ages are welcome to attend the free event. The Levi Pilkington Band will be performing and there will also be a mechanical bull and a photo booth.
Choir to perform Friday, Feb. 14
The Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association Mass Choir will be in concert, Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.”What’s Love Got to Do with It?” will be answered in song at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway. Door prizes will be awarded.
Chuch Wagon Gang to perform in Mount Pleasant
The world famous Chuck Wagon Gang will be in concert at Highland Park Baptist Church, 2801 S. Jefferson St. in Mt. Pleasant at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
Admission is free and a love offering will be received. For more information call 903-573-3593.
Music in the black church set for Feb. 15
Music in the black church will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Galilee Baptist Church.
Song selections include anthems, spirituals, gospels, acapella and contemporary under the musical direction of Donald Hurd, Melva Williams, Ann Bowens and Juanita Partner.
Battle of the Sexes formal event to be hosted Feb. 15
Ebenezer CME Church presents the Battle of the Sexes formal event with music and Valentine’s prizes Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Linden-Kildare High School Cafeteria.
Tickets are $10 each or $15 per couple. Dinner is included.Guest speakers include Elder Kenneth and Mrs. Barbara Cain and Dr. Kai Horn with Hopewell CME church. Tickets are available at the door.
Black History Month at church
Peoples Missionary Baptist Church located at 406 Sanford St. will celebrate Black History Month with a program at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. The theme is “Praising God in Times of Adversity.” Everyone is invited. Please join us.
Temple to celebrate Black History Month
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will celebrate Black History Month with two special events. On Feb. 16, they will celebrate with a Soul Food Fest immediately following Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. At 6 p.m., they will have a program with poems, songs, and a dramatization in honor of the accomplishments of African Americans. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Black History: Learn, Live & Honor the Legacy.”
The church is located at 3949 W. Pinecrest Dr. in Marshall.
Annual Women in Red, Men in Black
St. John Baptist Church will observe their annual Women in Red and Men in Black program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
Special guests will be Pastor Clyde and First Lady Loretta Bennett of Liberty Baptist Church of Marshall.
The church is located on Blocker Road.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist to host annual usher day
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church located at 12975 FM 1998 in Scottsville will be having it’s Usher Annual Day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Guest Speaker will be Reverend C.D. Hollins of the New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Marshall.
The church invites everyone to come help them celebrate in this joyous occasion.
Gospel Holy Temple to host revival
Gospel Holy Temple located at 3949 W. Pinecrest Dr. will be hosting a Revival Feb. 25 — Feb. 28. Special guest speaker Bishop Zachary Williamson of Saginaw Michigan Full Gospel Holy Temple will be preaching a powerful Word of God nightly, Wednesday through Friday. Services will start at 8 p.m. hosted by Pastor Bishop Larry B. Kiel, Sr. & Co-Pastor Evangelist Margaret Kiel.
State Line to have E-Church revival
State Line Christian Missionary and Education Association will be presenting an E-Church Revival Feb. 24 — Feb. 28 at New Vision MBC in Karnack.
Women’s Night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Men’s Night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Youth Night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Usher Night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 and Official Night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 28.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision to have weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups tutor every Thursday
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided.
The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.
