Religion briefs are printed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as space allows. To submit a brief email them to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com with ‘Religion Briefs’ in the subject line.
Ebenezer to host brotherhood service
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will host their annual brotherhood service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Their guest speaker will be Dr. Alvin L. Mays Pastor of Willow Chute Missionary Baptist Church in Shreveport.
The church is located at 4979 State Highway 154 West.
Evergreen to host pastoral celebration
The Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a 2nd year pastoral anniversary service for Pastor Robert C. Gomillia at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
The speaker of the hour will be Dr. Austin Green of Springville Missionary Baptist Church in Coushetta, La.
For more information contact 903-263-4768.
Fellowship service Sunday
A Breaking Down Wall Fellowship service will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Jude Apostolic Temple, Inc. The guest speaker will be Pastor Billie Brewer from Clearview Baptist Church.
The church is located at 1707 1/2 Starr Street.
Greenhill B.C. to host friends and family day
Greenhill Baptist Church will be hosting their annual friends and family day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Rev. D. Taylor of Galilee Baptist Church and the Oak Hill Baptist Church will be the special guests.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. The church is located at 500 Woodall Street.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist to host annual usher day
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church located at 12975 FM 1998 in Scottsville will be having it’s Usher Annual Day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Guest Speaker will be Reverend C.D. Hollins of the New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Marshall.
The church invites everyone to come help them celebrate in this joyous occasion.
Family and Friends Day slated
Family and Friends Day will be held at Will of God Family Ministries at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The church is located at 107 W. Meredith Street in Marshall. On that Sunday, people are invited to again sing the songs of old and revisit the rich culture of African Americans as they celebrate Black History Month.
People are encouraged to wear African attire if they have it.
Also, they can bring a family picture to place on the ancestry table. A meal will follow the service.
Gospel Holy Temple to host revival
Gospel Holy Temple located at 3949 W. Pinecrest Dr. will be hosting a Revival Feb. 25 — Feb. 28. Special guest speaker Bishop Zachary Williamson of Saginaw Michigan Full Gospel Holy Temple will be preaching a powerful Word of God nightly, Wednesday through Friday. Services will start at 8 p.m. hosted by Pastor Bishop Larry B. Kiel, Sr. & Co-Pastor Evangelist Margaret Kiel.
Everyone is invited.
Youth revival set for St. Mark’s Missionary Baptist
The St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church will host their annual youth revival at 7 p.m. each night Wednesday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, March 1.
On Feb. 26 Rev. K. Brian Davis of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Woodlawn will speak, Feb. 27 will be Rev. Alexander Elie of Greater Hope Baptist Church of Greenwood Road, Feb. 28 will be Rev. John Dent Sr. of Mooretown Baptist Church in Shreveport, La. and Rev. Jay Dent Jr.
A youth explosion will occurred at 2:30 p.m. March 1 to end the revival.
State Line Christian Missionary to host revival
State Line Christian Missionary and Education Association will be presenting an E-Church Revival Feb. 24 — Feb. 28 at New Vision MBC in Karnack.
Women’s Night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Men’s Night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Youth Night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Usher Night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 and Official Night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 28.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
Galilee to host annual musical
The Galilee Baptist Church of Hallsville Music Department will presents their Annual Winter Musical Sunday, Feb. 23 at 6 pm. Local talent will present music
The special guest will be Elisha (Food for the Soul) from Marshall. Come and get you praise on.
For more information call 903-445-3729.
Award banquet scheduled March 7
The 32nd Annual Scholarship and Awards Banquet of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will be held Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway. Theme for the evening, “Envisioning the Future Exceptionally through our Commitment to Christian Stewardship!”
Reverend Anthony Prescott, Pastor of Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church is the guest speaker with music provided by the Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church Choir.
This event helps to provide scholarships for the East-Texas area.
New Life COGIC to host church anniversary in March
New Life COGIC in Marshall will be hosting its church anniversary at 3 p.m. March 8 with guest speaker Supt. E.J. Dock pastor of East Side COGIC from Mansfield, La.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
The church is located at 610 Johnson Street.
District Board No. 2 Association to meet March 21
District Board No. 2 of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will meet Saturday, March 21 at the New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at 9 a.m. Reverend Anthony Prescott will bring the message and music will be rendered by the Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church Choir. Reverend Paul V. Taylor will bring the message for the men’s class and Alma Pete will bring the lesson for the ladies class of the Woman’s Auxiliary. Dr. C. D. Hollins is host pastor.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.
The Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Congress of Christian Education will hold its annual Mid-Winter Religious Education Workshop on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:00 A. M. Registration begins at 8:30 A. M. Theme for the session is “Envisioning the Future Exceptionally: Becoming Good Stewards”. Reverend Steve Miller, Pastor of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will bring the lecture; Dean Paul V. Taylor, Sr., will give highpoints on the upcoming District Congress and Reverend Darrin Rudolph, Pastor of Green Hill No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church will bring the sermon. Music will be rendered by Peters Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Choir, Mt. Zion Baptist Church Choir of Woodlawn, Texas and Green Hill No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church Choir.