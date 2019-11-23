Care and Share Fair to be held Nov. 23
SouthSide Chapel will host a care and share fair, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The chapel is located at 1949 Pops Landing Road, 3.5 miles east of Hwy. 259 off Hwy. 450 in Ore City.
There will be a “Fill-A-Sack” clothes give-away, with clothes, coats and jackets for just about anyone — baby to adult. There will also be toiletries, home goods and more. Come to fellowship as you enjoy the eats and treats!
Call or text 903-256-0031 for more information or to donate stuff you no longer need to help out.
Mighty Voices Thanksgiving musical set
The mighty Voices of Harmony Annual Thanksgiving Musical at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist. Group choirs, solos, etc. from the Arklatex will be singing.
The public is invited, organizers said.
Harleton UMC to host fall festival Saturday, Nov. 23
Come join Harleton UMC 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 for lots of craft and gift vendors and homemade baked goods. Also there is a silent auction with gift baskets of just about every kind, all ready for gift giving.
The church’s annual raffle includes two handmade quilts and an extra long crocheted blanked. Tickets are only $1 each (or 6 for $5).
Don’t miss the Baked Ham Luncheon with all the fixins for just $8 plate from 11 a.m. til sold out. This is a great opportunity for food, fun and fellowship!
Harleton United Methodist Church is located at 13370 FM 450 (just one block south of Hwy. 154) in Harleton (15 minutes from Marshall, Longview, Diana or Ore City). Contact the church at 903-777-2631 for more info. or Sharon at 903-777-4483 for vendor information.
Fall fest to be hosted Sunday, at Joy Church
The Joy Church of Marshall located at 4918 Hwy 59 N. is hosting a Fall Fest this Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m.
There will be food and fellowship following this service. There will be a turkey and ham give-a-way to 15 families. Please contact the church at 903-263-7175 for more details.
This is free and open to the public.
Community Thanksgiving dinner in Waskom set for Sunday
Persons in the Waskom area are invited to participate in the annual Community Thanksgiving Service sponsored by the Waskom Ministerial Alliance Sunday, Nov. 24.
The service will be held at 3 p.m. at Waskom First United Methodist Church. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods for United Help of Waskom, the local food pantry, and the offering will go to the Women’s Auxiliary, another United Help of Waskom program.
The Alliance is a group of local pastors and church representatives who meet monthly for prayer, sharing of information, and discussion of community concerns and all area churches are invited to participate.
Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church to host 152nd anniversary
Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating its 152nd anniversary at 2 p.m. Nov. 24.
The guest speaker will be Rev. Washington from New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.
The church is located at 801 W. Grand Avenue.
Faith Missionary to host 19th annual harvest revival
Faith Missionary Baptist Church will observe its 19th Annual Harvest Revival at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24-27.
Services will be held at the church. Evangelist for November 24-25 is Reverend Paul Taylor, Sr. and the Peters Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, November 26 is Reverend John Graham and Paradise Missionary Baptist Church and November 27 is Reverend Jeremy Williams and the Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church of Deberry.
The church is located at 1607 Madam Queen St.
St. Mark’s to host Deaconess Day
St. Mark’s Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual Deaconess Day on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m.
The special guests will be Dr. Austin Green and the Springville Missionary Baptist Church of Coushatta, La.
James Chapel Baptist Church to observe Musician Appreciation service
The James Chapel Baptist Church in Marshall will observe a special Musician Appreciation Service for our choir pianist, Jamal Lewis, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. The church is located on Marshall/Leigh Road.
Connors Goodwill to celebrate 50th anniversary
Connors Goodwill United Methodist Church of Jefferson will celebrate their 50th church anniversary, Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.
Their guest evangelist will be Rev. Roy L. Nickerson and St. Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City.
The church is located at 5530 FM 3001.
FBC Whitehouse to host drive thru Bethlehem experience
First Baptist Church of Whitehouse is hosting its 4th annual drive through Bethlehem experience where people can hear the narration of the story of Jesus’ birth, see the Nativity, the angels, the shepherds and wise men.
The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Monday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday Dec.10.
The church is located at 801 E. Main Street in Whitehouse.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.