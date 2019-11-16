Christians to host Homecoming, revival
Harmony Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will be hosting their Homecoming and fall revival at 3 p.m. Nov. 17 and a fall revival will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.
The church is located at 505 Travis Street in Marshall.
Missionary to host 145th anniversary
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting its 145th church anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
The guest pastor will be Rev. James Webb and the Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church.
All are welcome, organizers said. The church is located at 1300 Billups Avenue.
St. Mary Baptist Church will celebrate their 149th Church Anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Rev. Jeremy Williams and the Evergreen Baptist Church of DeBerry will be the special guest. The public is invited to attend, organizers said.
The church is located at 512 Peach Orchard Road.
Musician appreciation to be hosted
A musician appreciation for Mrs. Mary Godfrey will be held at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Strickland Springs Baptist Church.
Guest pastor will be Pastor Johnson and New Boggy Baptist Church.
Ebenezer to host Thanksgiving
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual Thanksgiving Program Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m.
Special guest will be Rev. Jadarrius Ervin and the Elysian Fields Missionary Baptist Church.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
Church to host Harvest revival
The Harvest Revival will be held November 18-21 at 7 p.m. with revivalist Bishop Ricky Moore from New Vision in Karnack and Sunrise Baptist Church in Shreveport.
The church is located at CR 2713 in Jonesville. All are invited to attended, organizers said.
Marshall Temple to host crusade
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will have their Annual Breakthrough Crusade, Nov. 18-22 at 7:30 p.m. nightly.
Host Pastor Bishop Larry B. Kiel will speak on Monday night. Other guest speakers are Tuesday night, Bishop Macy Carr of Anniston, Alabama; Wednesday night, Bishop Zachary Williamson of Saginaw, Michigan; Thursday night, Bishop Andre Lee of Houston; and Friday night, Apostle Herman Murray of Dallas Full Gospel Holy Temple Headquarters Church. This year will be “The Year of the Bishops.”
Come and join us for a week of power and praise!
Community wide worship service
A community wide worship service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at Summit United Methodist Church next to Walmart.
The event is sponsored by the Marshall Ministerial Alliance with special music and community fellowship.
An offering will be taken for the Peacemaker Scholarship given each year by the Ministerial Alliance at the High School Baccalaureate.
A nursery will be provided, organizers said.
Living History Center opening to be held Nov. 23
The opening ceremony of the Living History Center at the Union Missionary Baptist Church will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at 520 Houston Street.
The Wiley College Choir will be performing at the direction of Dr. Gregory McPherson. Mr. Collins will be joined in his remarks by Bill Mahomes, Deacon Robert Smith and Rev. Byron Sparks with a prayer.
RSVP is needed by Nov. 18 by emailing info@collinsacademy.com or 903-665-2900. No high heels please.
Mighty Voices Thanksgiving musical set for Nov. 23
The mighty Voices of Harmony Annual Thanksgiving Musical at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist. Group choirs, solos, etc. from the Arklatex will be singing.
The public is invited, organizers said.
Harleton UMC to host fall festival Saturday, Nov. 23
Come join Harleton UMC 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 for lots of craft and gift vendors and homemade baked goods. Also there is a silent auction with gift baskets of just about every kind, all ready for gift giving.
The church’s annual raffle includes two handmade quilts and an extra long crocheted blanked. Tickets are only $1 each (or 6 for $5).
Don’t miss the Baked Ham Luncheon with all the fixins for just $8 plate from 11 a.m. til sold out. This is a great opportunity for food, fun and fellowship!
Harleton United Methodist Church is located at 13370 FM 450 (just one block south of Hwy. 154) in Harleton (15 minutes from Marshall, Longview, Diana or Ore City). Contact the church at 903-777-2631 for more info. or Sharon at 903-777-4483 for vendor information.
Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church to host 152nd anniversary
Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating its 152nd anniversary at 2 p.m. Nov. 24.
The guest speaker will be Rev. Washington from New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.
The church is located at 801 W. Grand Avenue.
Faith Missionary to host 19th annual harvest revival
Faith Missionary Baptist Church will observe its 19th Annual Harvest Revival at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24-27.
Services will be held at the church. Evangelist for November 24-25 is Reverend Paul Taylor, Sr. and the Peters Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, November 26 is Reverend John Graham and Paradise Missionary Baptist Church and November 27 is Reverend Jeremy Williams and the Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church of Deberry.
The church is located at 1607 Madam Queen St.
St. Mark’s to host Deaconess Day
St. Mark’s Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual Deaconess Day on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m.
The special guests will be Dr. Austin Green and the Springville Missionary Baptist Church of Coushatta, La.
James Chapel Baptist Church to observe Musician Appreciation service
The James Chapel Baptist Church in Marshall will observe a special Musician Appreciation Service for our choir pianist, Jamal Lewis, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. The church is located on Marshall/Leigh Road.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.