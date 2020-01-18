Religion briefs are printed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as space allows. To submit a brief email them to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com with ‘Religion Briefs’ in the subject line.
Let’s Clothe Marshall to be held Saturday
Let’s clothe Marshall will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 Cypress Valley Bible Valley at 4190 W. Pinecrest.
Free clothing will be provided for all those in need including clothing for all ages and sizes, coats, shoes, linens, backpacks, school uniforms and more.
District association to host kick-off meeting
The 37th Annual Kick-off Day of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Theme for the worship service is “Envisioning the Future Exceptionally through Our Commitment to Christian Stewardship.”
Reverend Ronald Ruffin, pastor of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Hooks, Texas and Moderator of the Zion District Association of Texarkana will bring the message. Music will be rendered by the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association Mass Choir and the Zion District Association Mass Choir.
The service will be conducted by Moderator Paul A. Todd, Sr. of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association. Dinner will be available at a minimal cost.
Church to observe Men’s Day with guest
Peoples Missionary Baptist Church will observe its annual Men’s Day Program Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
The special guest will be Rev. Sylvester Allen and the Mt. Zion Spiritual Church No. 2.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. The church is located at 406 Sanford Street.
Marshall Full Gospel hosts prayer breakfast
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will have a Retreat and Annual Prayer Breakfast Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. at L & S Christian Camp in Scottsville.
Come and enjoy a spirit of fellowship and praise as we lift up the name of the Lord!
For more information call 903-263-3705. Pastor Bishop Larry B. Kiel, Sr. and Co-Pastor Evangelist Margaret Kiel.
New Mount Moriah to host soup kitchen
The New Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be hosting a soup kitchen every first Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The kitchen is open to anyone who wants a hot meal.
Anyone wanting to volunteer is invited to call 903-938-8536.
Chili Wednesday hosted by Immaculate Conception in Jefferson
The Ladies Altar Society of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Jefferson will host “Chili” Wednesday Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Yummy good chili made from our mamas’ 1950s recipe. Lunch served 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. $10 donation. Parish hall of church located at Vale and Lafayette in Jefferson. Dine in or take out.
The event includes real bowls, no styrofoam with table service.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups to host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided.
The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.