Revival slated at New Hope Missionary
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Scottsville will host its annual revival at 7 p.m. nightly through Sept. 18 at the church. The evangelist will be the Rev. K. Brian Davis and Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Woodlawn.
The church’s Homecoming will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Davis will bring the message at that service as well.
Catfish luncheon set for Friday
The St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church will host a catfish plate luncheon with all of the trimmings Friday beginning at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per plate. Delivery is also available by calling 903-938-2756.
Association sets weekend meetings
District 1 of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will meet at at 9 a.m. Saturday at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waskom.
District 2 of the Association will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 at Peters Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Karnack. The Rev. Paul Todd Sr. will bring the message. Faith Baptist Church is the the special guest.
District 3 will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Green Hill Missionary Baptist Church No. 1, 902 Woodall St., Marshall. The Rev. Ronald Savannah will speak. Canaan Baptist Church is the guest.
Prayer in the Park to be held Saturday
Grand Way Church of Christ will host their 6th Annual Prayer in The Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Marshall City Park.
Brother Freddie Henderson will be the speaker. There will be games, food and fellowship.
Second Pleasant Hill to host revival
Second Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church will hosts its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Sept. 17-19. A Homecoming celebration will follow at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
The special guest will be the Rev. Philip McAlister and the Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church of Henderson.
Port Caddo Baptist to mark 100 years
Former members, pastors, staff members and friends of Port Caddo Baptist Church will join members in celebrating the church’s 100th anniversary Sunday.
The celebration begins at 10:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. J. Blair Blackburn, president of East Texas Baptist University.
The church was organized Sept. 21, 1919, with 14 charter members. The church first met in the Old Knight School Building at the corner of Harris Lake Road and Fern Lake Cutoff Road.
In 1920, Mr. and Mrs. L.A. Williams donated a plot of land at the present location on the Karnack highway.
A covered-dish lunch will be served at noon. For information, call 903-938-8849.
People’s Missionary to hold anniversary
People’s Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Sanford St, will celebrate its 43rd anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The theme is “Growing Stronger and Reaching Higher,” from Isaiah 40:31.